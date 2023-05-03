Vision Industry Leaders Join Percept Corporation
Dr. Alan Glazier and Dr. Dorothy Hitchmoth to Lead Vision Technology/Clinical Expansion in Augmented Perception™
Las Vegas, NV, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Percept Corporation (www.perceptcorp.com) has announced two key industry leaders are joining the company’s executive leadership team. Dr. Alan Glazier, the founder of Fluorescence Media, the eye care industry's most highly engaged media organization, is joining Percept as Vice President of Vision Innovation. Dr. Dorothy L. Hitchmoth has been named as its Vice President of Clinical Affairs. Both are new roles for the company and will report to Dr. Scott Lewis Founder and CEO of Percept. Dr. Glazier and Hitchmoth will lead the expansion of Percept’s breakthrough products, apps, and systems for MiWear™ and Augmented Perception™ for the global vision industry.
Dr. Glazier will lead innovation for vision products at Percept focusing on MiWear™ and Augmented Perception™ upgradable platform technology. “Dr. Glazier’s vast experience in the vision market will be pivotal for Percept’s new global vision partnerships,” said Dr. Lewis of Percept. Dr. Hitchmoth will lead Percept’s broad network of clinical advisors and practices across several medical specialties and industries that fall within Percept’s MiWear™ and Augmented Perception™ product families.
“Dr. Hitchmoth’s experience in medical device development from concept to mass market delivery is impressive and she will help accelerate Percept’s commercialization globally,” added Jim McGrann Percept’s President and COO. Both Dr. Glazier and Dr. Hitchmoth will be conducting clinicals and introducing to patients to Percept’s “Life Improvement” MiWear™ vision products/apps into their practices.
Dr. Glazier commented, “I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Percept and their team of experts to help drive innovative visual and perceptual augmentation solutions. Their novel digital vision technologies are positioned to serve the next generation of visual and perceptual enhancement devices. Currently, traditional ophthalmic lenses are prescribed to optimize acuity and visual comfort. Percepts’ technology layers in next-level technology embodied in their Augmented Perception™ and MiWear™ product families, redefining the limits visual corrective devices can provide.”
Dr. Hitchmoth stated, “I am very excited to be joining the Percept team. Percept is eyewear, eyecare, healthcare and safety reimagined within the new field of Augmented Perception™. What the brain 'sees' is a powerful thing to harness and we have figured this out at Percept. The eyecare practice of the 21st Century will far transcend the current model as ECPs become purveyors of smart eyewear, smart therapeutics, and neuromodulating devices designed with phonemical precision. Almost everything humans use will have embedded Percept technology and prescribing along the eye-brain axis is a key part of what Optometrists, Ophthalmologists, Neurologists will continue to do for improved health and human performance across major business and leisure sectors.”
Dr. Hitchmoth has unique and broad experience guiding clinical applications, clinical research, commercialization, and sales. Her leadership accomplishments, as part of state and national advocacy teams, have resulted in numerous changes in state and federal laws affecting patient access and care. She also successfully led global and national education campaigns for new product and service launches in the ophthalmic imaging, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and integrative medicine arenas. She was named as one of Vision Monday’s Most Influential Women in Optical in 2014, the International Project Cure Leader in 2021, the AOA Young OD of the Year in 2003 and the AOA Advocate of the Year in 2017. She has been granted has countless other accolades to include NECO’s Preceptor of the year, Alumnus of the Year and the NHOA OD of the Year. Dr. Hitchmoth is a prolific writer and lecturer and has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, and key-note lectures. She has worked for several other global companies such as Zeiss Meditec. Dr. Hitchmoth has been featured in two-documentary films and has given dozens of media interviews and editorials for publications such as USA Today, Martha Stewart Magazine, Medium, and others.
Dr. Glazier’s accomplishments include being selected as one of the 50 most influential optometrists by his peers, “250 Innovators in Optometry” by PCON magazine, and Maryland Optometrist of the Year. In 2021, 2022 and 2023 he was selected in the top 3 of “America’s Best Eye Doctors” by Newsweek Magazine. Dr. Glazier has presented over 100 invited lectures, written numerous journal articles, authored two books, has 11 issued and four pending patents in ophthalmology and computer science, and authored one peer reviewed publication in the journal, Clinical Ophthalmology. Dr Glazier consults with numerous companies inside and outside the industry, sits on several advisory boards and has been interviewed on CNN, NBC, CBS, Entrepreneur, and INC. magazines.
Percept recently introduced its first major product, MiWear™, which represents the first in a family of Augmented Perception™ products that can expand vision eyewear into the health and wellness space.
For more about Percept, visit www.perceptcorp.com.
About Percept Corporation
Percept is a nine-year-old privately held company that is a leader in technology, products, software, and app solutions. Each innovation is designed to improve human perception while increasing performance, productivity, safety, and individualized style. Based in Las Vegas, Percept has staff throughout the United States and Italy, in addition to partners in Europe and Asia. The intellectual property-base of Percept includes licenses for over 43 U.S., European, and Chinese patents.
This news release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 193.
