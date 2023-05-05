150 Next-Generation Bionic Arm Prostheses from CF Dopomogator Founded by Olena Chernovolova
Charity foundation Dopomogator (founded by Olena Chernovolova) and Allbionics.io team have announced the launch of a bionic prosthetics project for Ukrainians who have lost limbs during the war. According to the founder of the Found, Olena Chernovolova, the goal of the project is to return adults and children who have become victims of the war to a full life.
Kyiv, Ukraine, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "Dopomogator's goal is to provide 150 free bionic upper limb prostheses by the end of 2023. I am extremely proud of the Charity Foundation 'Dopomogator' involvement in this innovative and extremely important project for Ukrainians. We have set ourselves an ambitious but achievable goal. I am confident we will achieve it," said Olena Chernovolova.
Regenerate Ukrainian bionic prostheses are made from combined 3D-printed materials, which provide strength and comfort. Finger-controlled sensors allow for the necessary grips, and the size and color choices are individual for each user. A printed array of sensors provides precise control for users with different types of amputations, and built-in machine-learning technology makes skill acquisition easier. A flexible porous lining is printed individually for the user, providing reliable fixation. Importantly, production, installation, and service occur in Ukraine, significantly reducing the cost of bionic prostheses.
At present, CF "Dopomogator" needs international donors' support, and any help is vital to achieving our goal. Olena Chernovolova believes the Regenerate Ukrainians project will help many people return to a normal life.
Please let the Foundation know if you need any additional information about the Regenerate Ukrainians project or would like to help them achieve their goal. Contact CF at info@dopomogator.org or visit website at www.dopomogator.org.
"Dopomogator" is grateful for your support and help in restoring the lives of people who have suffered from war.
Olena Chernovolova,
Founder of the charity organization charitable foundation Dopomogator
Ukraine, 01133, Kyiv, 26 Lesi Ukrainky Blvd.
https://dopomogator.org/en/
pr@dopomogator.org
