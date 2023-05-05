150 Next-Generation Bionic Arm Prostheses from CF Dopomogator Founded by Olena Chernovolova

Charity foundation Dopomogator (founded by Olena Chernovolova) and Allbionics.io team have announced the launch of a bionic prosthetics project for Ukrainians who have lost limbs during the war. According to the founder of the Found, Olena Chernovolova, the goal of the project is to return adults and children who have become victims of the war to a full life.