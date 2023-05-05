Stroller Controller® Wins 2023 National Parenting Products Award (NAPPA)

Safe BeeSide Me, LLC announced today they won the 2023 National Parenting Product Award. Their Stroller Controller® baby stroller safety accessory is a must-have extendable handlebar that lets you walk beside or in front of a stroller to increase your visibility around distracted drivers, and help prevent avoidable stroller street and parking lot tragedy. One-handed steering also makes opening and walking through doors a breeze, while making quick eye contact with a forward facing baby simple.