Saelig Introduces Disklabs LB4-USB Folding Faraday Bags with USB3.0 Interface and EMI Gloves
The LB4-USB Faraday Shielding Enclosure gives protection for electronic devices from a wide range of cyber-attacks, including hacking and malicious tracking applications, and to create an EMI-quiet desktop environment that can be collapsed for storage or transport. It is an easy to use, practical, and more economical alternative to heavy, metal EMI enclosures when operating forensic tools or securing device evidence.
Fairport, NY, May 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the LB4-USB Folding Faraday Enclosure, designed with an USB3.0 interface and EMI gloves. It is a portable RF-shielding Faraday Bag that features an RF-filtered USB3.0 interface to facilitate digital forensic investigations. This allows USB3.0 communication through a 70dB-filtered port to enable external digital forensic tools to be attached to equipment within the Faraday enclosure. The LB4-USB’s shielding prevents remote data attacks to stop devices being hacked, evidence-wiped, or located, but it can also be used to isolate devices under test for EMC investigations.
Made with military-grade, water-resistant, double layer rip-stop shielding fabric, the LB4-USB is certified to UK Police standards. It has been designed to enable digital forensic analysts to attach investigation tools such as Greykey, UFED, or MSAB via the built-in RF-filtered USB3.0 interface, in order to extract and analyze electronic equipment for long periods within a RF-quiet, shielded environment. Electronic equipment can be safely and securely examined, reviewing data such as phone emails, texts and SMS messages, pictures, images, documents, and media storage areas. This desktop Faraday box enables the user to connect equipment for power and USB data communications with the confidence that the target device is completely RF-shielded.
The LB4-USB environment blocks all wireless communication signals such as 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G network signals, WiFi (2.4 & 5GHz), GPS, RFID, NFC, and radio and TV transmissions. The LB4-USB’s large opening accommodates many types of equipment - mobile phones, laptops, and forensic investigation tools. It features a clear window to help view and operate devices. (External assembled dimensions: L: 17.7” x W: 19.7” x H: 12.6”; window dimensions: L: 12.6” x W: 18.9”) A built-in pair of EMI gloves allow convenient touch-screen and device operation. The LB4-USB is quick to assemble, but folds into a compact carrying case for transport or shipping, or, when the investigation is over, it can be compactly stored without wasting bench or shelf space. Complaint with RoHS & REACH and ISO17025 requirements, each LB4-USB is marked with a unique asset tracking serial number.
Disklabs has been a premier European industry leader in data recovery, digital forensics, and data erasure since 1997. Their unique Faraday Bags, specifically designed for protecting business and other mobile data, are now available from Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY, their US distributor. For detailed specifications of the LB4-USB, free technical assistance, or additional shielded product information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG https://www.saelig.com/pr/lb4-usb.html
Made with military-grade, water-resistant, double layer rip-stop shielding fabric, the LB4-USB is certified to UK Police standards. It has been designed to enable digital forensic analysts to attach investigation tools such as Greykey, UFED, or MSAB via the built-in RF-filtered USB3.0 interface, in order to extract and analyze electronic equipment for long periods within a RF-quiet, shielded environment. Electronic equipment can be safely and securely examined, reviewing data such as phone emails, texts and SMS messages, pictures, images, documents, and media storage areas. This desktop Faraday box enables the user to connect equipment for power and USB data communications with the confidence that the target device is completely RF-shielded.
The LB4-USB environment blocks all wireless communication signals such as 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G network signals, WiFi (2.4 & 5GHz), GPS, RFID, NFC, and radio and TV transmissions. The LB4-USB’s large opening accommodates many types of equipment - mobile phones, laptops, and forensic investigation tools. It features a clear window to help view and operate devices. (External assembled dimensions: L: 17.7” x W: 19.7” x H: 12.6”; window dimensions: L: 12.6” x W: 18.9”) A built-in pair of EMI gloves allow convenient touch-screen and device operation. The LB4-USB is quick to assemble, but folds into a compact carrying case for transport or shipping, or, when the investigation is over, it can be compactly stored without wasting bench or shelf space. Complaint with RoHS & REACH and ISO17025 requirements, each LB4-USB is marked with a unique asset tracking serial number.
Disklabs has been a premier European industry leader in data recovery, digital forensics, and data erasure since 1997. Their unique Faraday Bags, specifically designed for protecting business and other mobile data, are now available from Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY, their US distributor. For detailed specifications of the LB4-USB, free technical assistance, or additional shielded product information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG https://www.saelig.com/pr/lb4-usb.html
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Categories