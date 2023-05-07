Saelig Introduces Disklabs LB4-USB Folding Faraday Bags with USB3.0 Interface and EMI Gloves

The LB4-USB Faraday Shielding Enclosure gives protection for electronic devices from a wide range of cyber-attacks, including hacking and malicious tracking applications, and to create an EMI-quiet desktop environment that can be collapsed for storage or transport. It is an easy to use, practical, and more economical alternative to heavy, metal EMI enclosures when operating forensic tools or securing device evidence.