Blind Marksman in Utah NRA 1000 Yard Match Uses Adaptive Scope
Digital FOV, LLC announced today that a 100% blind marksman is registered and training to compete in an NRA sanctioned 1000-yard shooting competition in Utah this June against sighted competitors using Digital Crosshairs 1000SA adaptive rifle scope clip-on technology. This adaptive equipment is designed by Digital FOV to enable assisted bind, low vision, and mobility limited people more independently enjoy hunting and shooting sports.
Shaun, and a low vision Veteran, will be using Digital FOV’s adaptive equipment to compete in the Utah Long Range Championship & NRA Regional 1000-yard match, to be held at Wendover, Utah June 24-25, 2023. This is possible because the adaptive equipment from Digital FOV enabled them to independently handle and target the rifle with only verbal direction from their spotter.
“We believe this product will help many disabled sportsmen and sportswomen, by enabling them to get engaged in this form of recreational therapy and doing so in a competitive outdoor sport with a community of people that have like interest,” said Henry Johns Founder and Chief Innovator at Digital FOV LLC, the maker of Digital Crosshairs 1000SA.
Recreational therapy, also known as therapeutic recreation, is a systematic process that utilizes recreation and other activity-based interventions to address the assessed needs of individuals with illnesses and/or disabling conditions, as a means to psychological and physical health, recovery, and well-being.
See the video of Shaun training for the 1000 yards match at: https://youtu.be/MmlVwlZB2SI
Digital Crosshairs Adaptive Rifle Scope Clip-on is used competitors in shooting sports and by hunters with limited vision due to eye injuries, macular degeneration, and limited vision due to various eye diseases. It is also beneficial to assisted blind hunters and shooters. It enables more independence in hunting and shooting sports by people with mobility handicaps that resulted from amputations, paralysis, cerebral palsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, arthritis, and spinal cord injuries.
Digital Crosshairs Adaptive is used by many non-profit organizations and foundations that offer hunts, shooting sports, and adaptive equipment for the disabled with examples including Buckmaster’s Life Hunts, Rural Institute - MonTech at the University of Montana, Wyoming Disabled Hunters Organization, and Kids S.A.F.E Foundation. The Veterans Administration Blind Rehabilitation Center has issued a few units of Digital FOV’s adaptive rifle scope clip-ons to visually disabled Vets in support of a Vet’s recreational therapy treatment plan.
To learn more about Digital FOV, LLC and the Digital Crosshairs 1000A Adaptive Rifle Scope Clip-on product, visit www.adaptivehunters.com.
Henry Johns
404-590-6513
www.digitalcrosshairs.net
