Blind Marksman in Utah NRA 1000 Yard Match Uses Adaptive Scope

Digital FOV, LLC announced today that a 100% blind marksman is registered and training to compete in an NRA sanctioned 1000-yard shooting competition in Utah this June against sighted competitors using Digital Crosshairs 1000SA adaptive rifle scope clip-on technology. This adaptive equipment is designed by Digital FOV to enable assisted bind, low vision, and mobility limited people more independently enjoy hunting and shooting sports.