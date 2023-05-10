Despina Kapanidis Recognized as a VIP Member for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Plymouth, MA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Despina Kapanidis of Plymouth, Massachusetts has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of restaurant services. This is the second time Kapanidis received this award – she also was honored as a VIP Member in 2021.
About Despina Kapanidis
Despina Kapanidis is the owner of Georgio's House of Pizza, a family owned and operated restaurant located in Carver, Massachusetts. Serving the Carver, Plymouth, and Middleboro areas, the restaurant sells pizza and other foods including sub sandwiches, Buffalo wings, salads, gluten-free options and more for dine-in, delivery, and take-out. With over 35 years’ experience, Mrs. Kapanidis oversees all of the operations of the pizzeria. She is also responsible for purchasing and customer service.
Georgio’s House of Pizza was voted the “#1 Pizzeria” in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018. Mrs. Kapanidis is proud of having been voted the #1 pizzeria in the area for numerous years. They were also voted Carver’s #1 Take-out Restaurant according to 2013 Readers’ Choice and the Best Take-out/Lunch Place by South Shore MPG Newspapers.
Born February 5, 1959, Despina married her husband Sampson on June 6, 1976. They have two children, Georgia and Anna. In her spare time, Despina enjoys travel, cooking, reading, crocheting, gardening, and home décor.
For further information, please contact www.georgioshouseofpizza.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
