FlexTouch's Touch Sensors Now Available in Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 Laptops
FlexTouch is pleased to announce that its touch sensors are now available in Lenovo's popular Yoga 2-in-1 laptop product series, which is available for purchase in retail stores across North America, Europe, and Asia.
San Jose, CA, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FlexTouch Technologies Co. ("FlexTouch"), a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices, is pleased to announce that its touch sensors are now available in Lenovo's popular Yoga 2-in-1 laptop product series, which is available for purchase in retail stores across North America, Europe, and Asia.
FlexTouch's copper-based metal mesh touch sensors offer a superior touch experience for laptops, such as the Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 series, which can function as both a laptop and a tablet. With a faster response time, more accurate touch, and thinner profile than traditional touch solutions, FlexTouch's touch sensors provide an enhanced user experience. Additionally, FlexTouch's unique technology allows for the support of various stylus options, including active stylus, passive stylus, and pencil, and is compatible with AnyPen technology, making it easy for users to interact with their device in the most natural way possible.
Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 laptop product series offers a range of options for consumers, including different screen sizes and performance levels, making it a versatile and powerful option for users in various industries, from education to business. The inclusion of FlexTouch's metal mesh touch sensors provides an even more enhanced touch experience, further improving the overall usability of the device.
"We are thrilled to have our touch sensors integrated into Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 laptops," said Esat Yilmaz, CTO of FlexTouch. "Our metal mesh technology provides a superior touch experience, and we believe our collaboration with Lenovo will bring a new level of performance and versatility to their product lineup. We look forward to continuing our partnership with various tablet and laptop computer makers to bring innovative solutions to consumers around the world."
About FlexTouch Technologies Co.
FlexTouch Technologies Co. is a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, FlexTouch is committed to delivering high-quality touch sensor solutions that meet the needs of its customers.
FlexTouch's copper-based metal mesh touch sensors offer a superior touch experience for laptops, such as the Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 series, which can function as both a laptop and a tablet. With a faster response time, more accurate touch, and thinner profile than traditional touch solutions, FlexTouch's touch sensors provide an enhanced user experience. Additionally, FlexTouch's unique technology allows for the support of various stylus options, including active stylus, passive stylus, and pencil, and is compatible with AnyPen technology, making it easy for users to interact with their device in the most natural way possible.
Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 laptop product series offers a range of options for consumers, including different screen sizes and performance levels, making it a versatile and powerful option for users in various industries, from education to business. The inclusion of FlexTouch's metal mesh touch sensors provides an even more enhanced touch experience, further improving the overall usability of the device.
"We are thrilled to have our touch sensors integrated into Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 laptops," said Esat Yilmaz, CTO of FlexTouch. "Our metal mesh technology provides a superior touch experience, and we believe our collaboration with Lenovo will bring a new level of performance and versatility to their product lineup. We look forward to continuing our partnership with various tablet and laptop computer makers to bring innovative solutions to consumers around the world."
About FlexTouch Technologies Co.
FlexTouch Technologies Co. is a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, FlexTouch is committed to delivering high-quality touch sensor solutions that meet the needs of its customers.
Contact
FlexTouchContact
Grant Yang
510-703-8507
flextouch.com.cn/en
Grant Yang
510-703-8507
flextouch.com.cn/en
Categories