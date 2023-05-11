Air Lift Technology Revitalizes Marginal and Shallow Oil Wells

Air Lift Technology is an economically efficient, patented, pneumatic, down hole pump that is revitalizing the shallow oil well industry. ALT's pneumatic pump runs continuously 24/7 with no time clocks and can be installed with only a winch truck. The Air Lift Technology pump system's ease of installation allows for ease of transfer between wells making it a perfect exploratory tool.