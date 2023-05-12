TRC Agency Welcomes Dalton Jensen as Chief Revenue Officer
TRC Agency, a marketing agency specializing in serving wealth management and alternative investing firms, expands their leadership team with the welcoming of Chief Revenue Officer, Dalton Jensen.
Lehi, UT, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TRC Agency, a leading digital marketing firm for the wealth management and alternative investment industries, has announced the appointment of Dalton Jensen as their Chief Revenue Officer. Jensen brings over a decade of experience in enterprise sales and business development and has created a name for himself as a leader in the industry.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dalton to our team," said Hilary Russell, Founder of TRC Agency. "His expertise in sales and revenue generation will be instrumental in helping us continue to provide exceptional services to our clients and drive growth for our company."
As Chief Revenue Officer, Jensen will be responsible for driving revenue growth through targeted sales strategies and partnerships. He will also oversee the development and execution of TRC Agency's sales and marketing initiatives, including their flagship program for new clients, the Elite Leads System.
"I am excited to join TRC Agency and help them continue to grow and serve their clients," said Jensen. "Their unique approach to digital marketing for the wealth management and alternative investment industries is unmatched, and I look forward to being a part of their continued success."
TRC Agency's Elite Leads System is a three-part system designed to target the most important areas for achieving short and long term marketing results. With research and foundation, ad channel(s) launched, and credibility and authority phases, the system is tailored to attract the specific audience of accredited investors and high income earners that TRC Agency's clients serve.
About TRC Agency:
TRC Agency is a digital marketing firm specializing in serving the wealth management and alternative investment industries. Founded in 2020 by Hilary Russell, the company has grown to serve firms across the nation with forecastable marketing methods unique to their industry. For more information, visit trcagency.com.
