Materiall.com® Launches "CurioAISearch," a Machine Learning Solution That Integrates Filters with Retailer’s Shopify Search
Shopify retailers can now group products into themes, including seasons, occasions, moods, festivals, celebrities, and user-defined attributes to be used as search filters.
Milpitas, CA, May 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shopify retailers are growing and the number of products being displayed are increasing. So, the ability to improve your product visibility has never been more important. To give retailers a more advanced way of showcasing their products, Materiall.com® has launched CurioAISearch, a new search tagging and categorizing tool to help Shopify retailers.
With Materiall’s patented AI technology, retailers can attach rich semantic attributes and metadata with products to enable advanced search, filtering, and recommendations. "There is nothing more frustrating than looking for that perfect shirt for a special occasion but end up spending hours searching sites that still utilize outdated search functions and product tagging," said Jayanth Vijayaraghavan, VP of Product Development, Materiall.com®. "We introduced CurioAISearch to help retailers better categorize products using Materiall’s machine learning function. Giving the ability to analyze products and assign the most relevant tags and attributes automatically provides Shopify retailers the tool to separate themselves from the thousands of similar sites."
CurioAISearch seamlessly integrates filters with Shopify Search and Discovery App directly on retailers' Shopify sites. Making Materiall.com® the first AI-Powered Product Discovery engine to display products based on real-time fashion trends, influencer styles, and social buzz. “Fashion is how people present themselves. It is the art of expressing your sense of beauty through clothes,” said Anu Mahal VP Partner Programs. “Materiall helps Retailers curate shoppable looks that capture current and emerging trends.”
Materiall provides a seamless product discovery experience through its new visual AI tool, CurioAISearch. By understanding images with human-like accuracy, an automatic product tagging solution using this technology can break down each element within a given product image, categorize them, and tag them with additional metadata. “Consumers today expect every moment to be connected, personalized shopping experience, and seamless, retailers must deliver on those expectations," said Kevin Jaskowiak, VP of Product Marketing. "Materiall brings together the power and flexibility of the Materiall platform so retailers can leverage real-time data, personalized experiences, advanced search, filtering, and recommendations, and drive efficiency." Retailers can now improve the chances of shoppers having a positive and engaging customer experience resulting in more customers and sales.
To learn more, visit: https://www.materiall.com.
About Materiall.com®
Materiall was funded in 2020 to provide online shoppers with a more personalized experience. CEO Bharat Vijay used AI to create categories that showcase your products better, clear unsold inventory faster, and make better customer forecasts. Using AI to develop categories that showcase your products better. For more information, visit Materiall.com.
Contact
Kevin Jaskowiak
949-439-4430
materiall.com/
