Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa Receives Accolade for Best Massage Therapy in 2022 Detroit Free Press Best of the Best Awards

Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa has been honored with the Best Massage Therapy award in the 2022 Detroit Free Press Best of The Best competition. This prestigious recognition highlights the spa's dedication to delivering exceptional services and outstanding customer experiences in the Detroit area. The award was determined through a rigorous nomination and voting process, reflecting the community's support and appreciation for Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa.