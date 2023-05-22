Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa Receives Accolade for Best Massage Therapy in 2022 Detroit Free Press Best of the Best Awards
Southgate, MI, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa is thrilled to announce its prestigious recognition as the recipient of the Best Massage Therapy award in the 2022 Detroit Free Press Best of The Best competition. This esteemed accolade solidifies Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa's commitment to providing exceptional services and outstanding customer experiences in the Detroit area.
The Detroit Free Press Best of The Best awards are highly regarded, recognizing local businesses that demonstrate excellence in their respective industries. The winners are determined through a rigorous nomination and voting process, in which the community has the opportunity to voice their opinions and show support for their favorite establishments.
Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa stands out among the competition, thanks to its team of highly skilled and dedicated massage therapists who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional massage therapy experiences. With a wide range of massage techniques and personalized treatment plans, Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa is committed to promoting wellness, relaxation, and rejuvenation for each and every client.
"We are incredibly honored to receive the Best Massage Therapy award in the 2022 Detroit Free Press Best of The Best competition," said Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa's Owner Michael Malecki. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team of massage therapists, who strive to provide the highest quality of service to our valued clients. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Downriver and Detroit communities for their unwavering support and for choosing us as their go-to massage therapy destination."
Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa takes great pride in offering a tranquil and welcoming environment where clients can escape the stresses of daily life and experience the healing benefits of professional massage therapy. The team remains committed to continuous improvement and ongoing training to ensure they stay at the forefront of the industry and provide the best possible care to their clients.
For more information about Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa and its range of massage therapy services, please visit www.KneadedReliefMassage.com or contact the spa at 734.246.1466.
About Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa: Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa is a leading massage therapy and wellness center located in Southgate, MI. With a team of highly skilled therapists and a dedication to exceptional service, Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa offers a wide range of massage techniques tailored to individual needs. The spa is committed to promoting wellness, relaxation, and rejuvenation for its clients, providing a sanctuary for ultimate comfort and tranquility.
Media Contact: Michael Malecki, RN, FF/NREMT Owner 734.246.1466 Michael@KneadedReliefMassage.com
