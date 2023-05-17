Renee Clay-Circle Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Hardy, AR, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Renee Clay-Circle of Hardy, Arkansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Retail and Funeral Services.
About Renee Clay-Circle
Renee Clay-Circle is the owner/dispenser of Spring River Dispensary in Hardy, Arkansas. With over 15 years’ experience, she oversees the operations and management of the dispensary and dispenses medical marijuana. Clay-Circle also educates and consults with clients regarding the correct usage of products.
A consummate businesswoman, Clay-Circle also holds a variety of positions with numerous local businesses and public agencies. She is the county coroner for Sharp County and also serves as aquatic and homicidal drowning investigator. She is the CEO of The Liquor Store, LLC; a reserve deputy sheriff with the Sharp County Sheriff Office; is co-owner of Concrete Polishing of Arkansas; president and CEO of Northeast Arkansas Cremation Society; president and CEO of Highland Monument Company and is the co-owner of Clay-Circle Farms. In addition, Clay-Circle is a school board member of Highland School District; president and CEO of Tri County Funeral Homes and Qualls Funeral Homes; president and CEO of Spring River Lodge Hotel and President and CEO of Highland Twin Cinema, LLC.
Born on December 28, Renee has a B.S. in Business from Arkansas State University. In her spare time, she enjoys hunting and fishing.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Renee Clay-Circle
Renee Clay-Circle is the owner/dispenser of Spring River Dispensary in Hardy, Arkansas. With over 15 years’ experience, she oversees the operations and management of the dispensary and dispenses medical marijuana. Clay-Circle also educates and consults with clients regarding the correct usage of products.
A consummate businesswoman, Clay-Circle also holds a variety of positions with numerous local businesses and public agencies. She is the county coroner for Sharp County and also serves as aquatic and homicidal drowning investigator. She is the CEO of The Liquor Store, LLC; a reserve deputy sheriff with the Sharp County Sheriff Office; is co-owner of Concrete Polishing of Arkansas; president and CEO of Northeast Arkansas Cremation Society; president and CEO of Highland Monument Company and is the co-owner of Clay-Circle Farms. In addition, Clay-Circle is a school board member of Highland School District; president and CEO of Tri County Funeral Homes and Qualls Funeral Homes; president and CEO of Spring River Lodge Hotel and President and CEO of Highland Twin Cinema, LLC.
Born on December 28, Renee has a B.S. in Business from Arkansas State University. In her spare time, she enjoys hunting and fishing.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories