Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches.
Minneapolis, MN, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For 34 years, Erbert & Gerbert's has been delighting millions with their freshly baked bread, daily-sliced meats and vegetables, and delicious soups. Now, they've taken it a step further with the launch of three new hot and hearty cheesesteak sandwiches.
Erbert & Gerbert's is presenting its own twist on the classic cheesesteak with the Northern, Cali, and Goliath cheesesteaks.
The Northern Cheesesteak is packed with steak, peppers, and onions and is topped with melted cheese and mayo. The Cali Cheesesteak boasts a fresh, juicy steak mixed with peppers and onion and is topped with melted provolone, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, and creamy mayo, making it a perfect summer sandwich. The Goliath Cheesesteak is a carnivore's dream, featuring extra steak mixed with peppers and onions and topped with bacon, melted cheese, provolone, and mayo.
These delish cheesesteaks won't be on earth forever, so hurry to your nearest Erbert & Gerbert's location for take-out, pick-up, in-store, or delivery before they blast off. You can also order online or via the mobile app. Check out the full menu at https://www.erbertandgerberts.com/menu.
Erbert & Gerbert's is presenting its own twist on the classic cheesesteak with the Northern, Cali, and Goliath cheesesteaks.
The Northern Cheesesteak is packed with steak, peppers, and onions and is topped with melted cheese and mayo. The Cali Cheesesteak boasts a fresh, juicy steak mixed with peppers and onion and is topped with melted provolone, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, and creamy mayo, making it a perfect summer sandwich. The Goliath Cheesesteak is a carnivore's dream, featuring extra steak mixed with peppers and onions and topped with bacon, melted cheese, provolone, and mayo.
These delish cheesesteaks won't be on earth forever, so hurry to your nearest Erbert & Gerbert's location for take-out, pick-up, in-store, or delivery before they blast off. You can also order online or via the mobile app. Check out the full menu at https://www.erbertandgerberts.com/menu.
Contact
Erbert and Gerbert'sContact
Jacob Kersting
612-559-2144
www.erbertandgerberts.com
Jacob Kersting
612-559-2144
www.erbertandgerberts.com
Multimedia
Goliath Cheesesteak
This delicious cheesesteak is piled high with extra steak mixed with a delicious combination of peppers and onions, topped with bacon, provolone, melted white cheddar cheese, and Hellmann’s mayo.
Cali Cheesesteak
Savory Sirloin Cheesesteak with tender bits of sautéed green peppers and onions topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and Hellmann’s mayo.
Northern Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak mixed with sizzling peppers and onions, melted cheese and Hellmann’s mayo.
Categories