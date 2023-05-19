Leading Edge Connections Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary: Revolutionizing the BPO Industry

Leading Edge Connections (LEC) celebrates its 5th year anniversary, revolutionizing the BPO industry. Founders Jon Juliano and Eric Sims started with an idea and no clients, now serving 11 industries with top-notch outsourced contact center solutions. LEC thanks their team, clients, vendors, and partners for their support. The past five years have been exciting, but the next five hold even greater promise as LEC continues to innovate and shape the future of the BPO space.