Leading Edge Connections Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary: Revolutionizing the BPO Industry
Leading Edge Connections (LEC) celebrates its 5th year anniversary, revolutionizing the BPO industry. Founders Jon Juliano and Eric Sims started with an idea and no clients, now serving 11 industries with top-notch outsourced contact center solutions. LEC thanks their team, clients, vendors, and partners for their support. The past five years have been exciting, but the next five hold even greater promise as LEC continues to innovate and shape the future of the BPO space.
Tampa, FL, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leading Edge Connections (LEC), a visionary leader in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, proudly celebrates its 5th year anniversary. Founded by Jon Juliano and Eric Sims, LEC has emerged as a disruptor and change agent, revolutionizing the way businesses approach outsourced contact center solutions.
Five years ago, Jon Juliano and Eric Sims embarked on a journey to transform the BPO space. Armed with a powerful vision and a determination to challenge the status quo, they laid the foundation for LEC. With only an idea and no clients, their audacious dream has now blossomed into a company that serves 11 industries, catering to the diverse needs of numerous businesses.
LEC has become synonymous with innovation and excellence, empowering businesses across various sectors to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and achieve unprecedented growth. The unwavering commitment of Jon Juliano and Eric Sims to disrupt and change the BPO landscape has been the driving force behind LEC's success.
"We started Leading Edge Connections with a clear mission in mind – to revolutionize the BPO industry and provide our clients with exceptional outsourced contact center solutions," said Jon Juliano, Co-Founder of LEC. "It fills us with immense pride to witness how far we have come in just five years, and it's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team."
Eric Sims, Co-Founder of LEC, added, "Our journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. We owe our success to our incredible team members, who have consistently gone above and beyond to deliver outstanding results for our clients. We are grateful to our clients, vendors, and partners who have joined us on this adventure, believing in our vision and supporting us every step of the way."
Throughout this remarkable journey, LEC has built strong relationships with its team members, clients, vendors, and partners. The collective efforts and unwavering support of these stakeholders have been instrumental in LEC's growth and success. LEC extends its heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has contributed to this adventure, making it possible to reach this significant milestone.
As LEC reflects on the past five years, it does so with excitement and anticipation for the future. The next five years promise to be even more exceptional as LEC continues to innovate, disrupt, and exceed expectations in the BPO industry. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a drive to push boundaries, LEC is poised to shape the future of outsourced contact center solutions.
About Leading Edge Connections:
Leading Edge Connections (LEC) is a forward-thinking leader in providing outsourced contact center solutions. Founded by Jon Juliano and Eric Sims, LEC has quickly become a disruptive force in the BPO industry, revolutionizing the way businesses approach customer service. With a strong commitment to innovation, LEC partners with businesses across 11 industries, delivering exceptional results and empowering clients to thrive in a rapidly changing marketplace.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Payton Sims
Director of Public Relations
813.437.0000
PSims@LEC4You.com
Contact
Payton Sims
813-437-0000
Eric Sims
Categories