New Age Marketing Leaders Travel to Punta Cana, D.R.
Charlotte, NC, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Age Marketing has been experiencing rapid growth and success, in and around the Charlotte metro area. As recognition for their efforts in expansion, the New Age Marketing leaders had the opportunity to rest and relax on the shores of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
New Age Marketing has participated yearly in the annual “R&R” events, hosted to reward, recognize, and congratulate the office on their hard work. Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic halted these events, but despite limitations, the team made tremendous efforts in expansion and philanthropy, further driving their success. Kayleigh Simon, Human Resources Administrator for New Age Marketing, received an award for her outstanding work throughout the year. Kayleigh spoke of her experience receiving the "Dream Team Admin Award."
“I feel honored to have received national recognition for my achievements within our company. I love this business. I truly believe my achievements within this company have come from my ability to drive my success and create my path of growth. I’m looking forward to another successful year!”
With travel restrictions now lifted, the team flew overseas in March 2023, staying at the luxurious Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. New Age Marketing was fortunate enough to send four leaders to Punta Cana. This was their first R&R excursion since the pandemic. The CEO of New Age Marketing, Jared Poniatowski, shared insight into his experience traveling abroad with the team.
“I am extremely grateful for my team and for the successes we have seen over the last few years. Experiences like these are truly once-in-a-lifetime, and to be able to bring my team alongside me to share in celebrating those achievements- it means the world.”
New Age Marketing looks forward to another lucrative and successful year and is excited to see where their efforts will take them next. They are even more excited to take even more leaders to the next R&R.
