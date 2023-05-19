Open Source Behavior Analysis (OSBA) Launches Project to Create Open Source Supervision Curriculum for Behavior Analysts
Open Source Behavior Analysis (OSBA) has launched an open-source supervision curriculum for behavior analysts. The free curriculum will enhance the supervisory skills of behavior analysts worldwide, improving service quality. Collaborating with Good Behavior Beginnings and Hoom House, OSBA encourages global contributions to the curriculum's development. They will soon hold elections for project oversight roles. More information and contribution opportunities are available at www.osbagroup.com.
Holland, MI, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Open Source Behavior Analysis (OSBA) is excited to announce the launch of its first project - the creation of an open source supervision curriculum for behavior analysts. This initiative is part of OSBA's commitment to advancing the field of behavior analysis by promoting collaboration, innovation, and access to high-quality educational resources.
The open source supervision curriculum is a comprehensive program designed to provide behavior analysts with the necessary tools and knowledge to become effective supervisors. The curriculum will be freely available to the public, with the aim of improving the quality of supervision provided to behavior analysts worldwide.
OSBA invites behavior analysts from all over the world to contribute to the development of the curriculum. Over time, the project expects to have hundreds of behavior analysts contributing to the curriculum. The curriculum will be continually updated and improved based on feedback from the behavior analysis community.
In the initial stages of the project, OSBA has collaborated with two organizations - Good Behavior Beginnings and Hoom House - to create the foundation of the open source supervision curriculum. These organizations have made significant contributions to the project, providing valuable insights, expertise, and resources to help shape the curriculum.
"In order to improve the quality of behavior analytic services, we need to improve the quality of the supervision that trainees receive. It's incredibly important to learn from more than one supervisor so we can take in many different perspectives. This project will allow people to share what they have learned so that we can all improve our skills," said Rachel White, Founder of Good Behavior Beginnings.
OSBA recognizes the importance of collaboration and partnership in creating high-quality educational resources for behavior analysts. The organization welcomes contributions from organizations and individuals who share its mission and values.
To ensure that the project is successful, OSBA will be holding elections soon for editors, administrators, and special working groups. These groups will be responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the curriculum, ensuring that it is comprehensive, up-to-date, and relevant to the needs of behavior analysts worldwide.
"We are thrilled to launch this project and invite behavior analysts from around the world to contribute to the development of the curriculum," said Bryce Kaiser, Co-Founder at Hoom House. "We believe that the open source supervision curriculum will be an invaluable resource for behavior analysts who want to become effective supervisors, and we look forward to working with the behavior analysis community to make this project a success."
For more information about the open source supervision curriculum for behavior analysts or to get involved in the project, please visit OSBA's website at www.osbagroup.com.
Contact:
Bryce Kaiser
Open Source Behavior Analysis (OSBA)
Email: media@osbagroup.com
The open source supervision curriculum is a comprehensive program designed to provide behavior analysts with the necessary tools and knowledge to become effective supervisors. The curriculum will be freely available to the public, with the aim of improving the quality of supervision provided to behavior analysts worldwide.
OSBA invites behavior analysts from all over the world to contribute to the development of the curriculum. Over time, the project expects to have hundreds of behavior analysts contributing to the curriculum. The curriculum will be continually updated and improved based on feedback from the behavior analysis community.
In the initial stages of the project, OSBA has collaborated with two organizations - Good Behavior Beginnings and Hoom House - to create the foundation of the open source supervision curriculum. These organizations have made significant contributions to the project, providing valuable insights, expertise, and resources to help shape the curriculum.
"In order to improve the quality of behavior analytic services, we need to improve the quality of the supervision that trainees receive. It's incredibly important to learn from more than one supervisor so we can take in many different perspectives. This project will allow people to share what they have learned so that we can all improve our skills," said Rachel White, Founder of Good Behavior Beginnings.
OSBA recognizes the importance of collaboration and partnership in creating high-quality educational resources for behavior analysts. The organization welcomes contributions from organizations and individuals who share its mission and values.
To ensure that the project is successful, OSBA will be holding elections soon for editors, administrators, and special working groups. These groups will be responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the curriculum, ensuring that it is comprehensive, up-to-date, and relevant to the needs of behavior analysts worldwide.
"We are thrilled to launch this project and invite behavior analysts from around the world to contribute to the development of the curriculum," said Bryce Kaiser, Co-Founder at Hoom House. "We believe that the open source supervision curriculum will be an invaluable resource for behavior analysts who want to become effective supervisors, and we look forward to working with the behavior analysis community to make this project a success."
For more information about the open source supervision curriculum for behavior analysts or to get involved in the project, please visit OSBA's website at www.osbagroup.com.
Contact:
Bryce Kaiser
Open Source Behavior Analysis (OSBA)
Email: media@osbagroup.com
Contact
OSBAContact
Bryce Kaiser
(616) 294-0827
osbagroup.com
Bryce Kaiser
(616) 294-0827
osbagroup.com
Categories