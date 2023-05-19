Open Source Behavior Analysis (OSBA) Launches Project to Create Open Source Supervision Curriculum for Behavior Analysts

Open Source Behavior Analysis (OSBA) has launched an open-source supervision curriculum for behavior analysts. The free curriculum will enhance the supervisory skills of behavior analysts worldwide, improving service quality. Collaborating with Good Behavior Beginnings and Hoom House, OSBA encourages global contributions to the curriculum's development. They will soon hold elections for project oversight roles. More information and contribution opportunities are available at www.osbagroup.com.