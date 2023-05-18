"WE ARE": The First Elles Collective Fundraiser, 05-18-23
The first gala of The Elles Collective celebrates women in business and entrepreneurs with a silent auction benefiting the non-profit association.
Beverly Hills, CA, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- What: "WE ARE" is The Elles Collective's first fundraising milestone in the organization's four-year journey. It serves as a platform to showcase its achievements, raise awareness, and support its mission: supporting women’s entrepreneurship.
Your support is needed to help guarantee the non-profit association's efforts and continued empowerment of US French-speaking businesswomen; in particular, to launch new chapters and organize in-person professional development seminars. The Elles Collective will operate its first gala under the auspices of The Consul Général of France in Los Angeles, Madame Julie Duhaut-Bedos. Getty Images will present at the photo call starting at 5pm. (5 to 5:45)
Who: The Elles Collective is a non-profit organization focused on francophone women entrepreneurs starting up or developing their businesses in the US. It now has 120 members, all entrepreneurs, and six local chapters - a growth of 100% since 2019.
How: Buy your ticket now, to attend the first gala of The Elles Collective, celebrating and supporting women in business and entrepreneurs, with a silent auction benefiting the non-profit association | A red carpet with Getty Images.
When: Thursday, May 18 · 5 - 8 pm PDT
Where: Residence de France in Beverly Hills, May 18, 2023
Join The Elles Collective for an elegant evening in celebration of diverse businesswomen sharing French as a common language and connected to the world.
About the GALA of The Elles Collective:
The event will bring together the best and brightest of the Franco-American business community, mark the group’s achievements and raise money for its continued success. The event promises a sophisticated soirée filled with gastronomic delights, special guests, live entertainment by French singer Chloé Perrier, a Champagne buffet, and a silent auction benefiting The Elles Collective, which is committed to forging connections and partnerships with people and organizations, sharing its goals and values in the local community.
About The Elles Collective:
The association was founded in 2019 to empower French-speaking women based in the US to achieve economic equality between men and women, especially during the process of expatriation. By supporting women in their entrepreneurial journey with personal values, time, and expertise, The Elles Collective can help them become successful and independent business owners, and positively impact their lives and communities.
For the past four years, the organization has built a strong network to support professional women entrepreneurs with varied and evolving offers, such as networking events, panels, seminars, and masterminds.
“Now it’s time for the group to extend its reach and impact in the community. We count on the support of the press, auction donors, and the non-profit to give a successful first gala fulfilled with joy, generosity, attentiveness, and empathy - the essence of the Elles and the reason the organization was created.” Céline
For more information on The Elles Collective, including sponsorship opportunities:
Become an Elles member: https://shorturl.at/fjBHQ
Gala silent auction: https://shorturl.at/qFQSU
Purchase your ticket to attend the gala: shorturl.at/hqNOW
For more information, visit theellescollective.org.
(The Elles Collective is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.)
Program:
5:00 PM | Red carpet (Getty Images), cocktail reception, live entertainment. The perfect photo opportunity as guests meet and mingle on the red carpet, enjoying cocktails and live entertainment with French singer Chloé Perrier.
5:45 PM | Welcome from the Consul General of France and Special Guest and launching of the onsite silent auction to announce the bidding deadline.
6:15 PM | Champagne reception with live entertainment. The evening will continue with a Champagne & Wine Reception with pass tray hors-d'oeuvres, a buffet, and live entertainment during the silent auction.
7:30 - 8:00 PM | Exception'Elles Award presentation and Closing Remarks, recognizing excellence in entrepreneurship, and community leadership. End of the silent auction with a thank you speech.
This event will be filmed and photographed by a professional videographer and photographer as well.
Media and public relations by SpLAshPR Agency for The Elles Collective Gala.
Press & Media contact:
Claire Arnaud Aubour| (323) 877-8102 | claire@splashpragency.com
SpLAshPR AGENCY
1450 2nd Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
"Coloring the world, one story at a time"
www.splashpragency.com
