Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs Announces Series of Professionals Workshops
Los Angeles, CA, May 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs announces the Series of Professionals Workshops featuring panels of successful entrepreneurs from various industries. The next workshop will focus on personal branding and takes place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Kevin Hart Studios located in the San Fernando Valley. Featured panelists will be Mike Hill (FOX Sports), Cisco Reyes (Actor), and Chris “CJ” Johnson (Car Buyer University). For more information or to register, visit www.dorseyacademy.org.
Dr. Norris Dorsey is a visionary, an academic, a motivational speaker, an organizer, an author, a businessman, a non-profit expert, and entrepreneur. He has dedicated his life to making higher education and entrepreneurship more accessible to students in the United States of America and globally. Dr. Dorsey is the Founder and CEO of Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs, the nonprofit organization that has educated thousands of students around the world. Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs was founded in July 2014 with the motto, “Start your business and business classes simultaneously.”
About us:
Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs’ mission is to educate participants to become business owners while simultaneously completing business workshops and courses. Dorsey Academy aims to provide students, community members, and small businesses with the basic tools on how to start a small business or expand their business capabilities by emphasizing financial literacy, building credit, and access to capital. He was inspired to provide flexible, relevant and rigorous higher education to entrepreneurs who had no viable options to get applicable real world transferable skills in the traditional university systems. He has envisioned career-relevant curricula, practitioner faculty who work in the fields they teach, flexible evening and weekend classes, and local campuses and classrooms close to where students live and work. Over the last two decades, he has spoken to thousands of students and has helped them achieve their dream of a college-level education while pursuing their entrepreneurship goals.
For information on booking Dr. Norris Dorsey for a speaking engagements, personal appearances, corporate entertainment, endorsements, print advertising campaigns, media events or fundraisers, conventions, or private corporate functions, we can be reached the following ways:
Website - www.dorseyacademy.org
E-mail - norris.dorsey@dorseyacademy.org
Phone Number - (888) 348-5688
Mailing Address - 11024 Balboa Blvd., #328 Granada Hills, CA 91344
