New Storage Facility Opening in Ravenswood, Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LSC Development, LLC, has completed the conversion of the former plumbing supply building located at 4701 N Ravenswood Ave. in Chicago, IL, into a self-storage facility. The conversion consisted of adding a partial 3rd story to an existing 2-story building. The facility is located in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood on Ravenswood Avenue, just south of Lawrence Avenue and directly across from the newly renovated Ravenswood Metra Station.
The project was designed by SGW Architects, built by Cobalt Commercial Construction and Centier Bank is providing the construction loan. The building is fully climate-controlled, features 78,698 net-rentable square feet and 916 various-sized storage units, 2 large loading bays, a state-of-the-art security system with secure keypad access and control system, coupled with an HD camera surveillance system.
They are excited to bring a new self-storage facility to Ravenswood neighborhood. The area around this facility is growing rapidly with multiple new residential projects in development. The Metra station and nearby Mariano’s grocery store generate heavy local traffic.
The facility will be managed by Extra Space Storage leading publicly traded self-storage REIT that operates more than 2,000 storage facilities. Customer contact-free leasing will be available through Extra Space online reservation system. Storage units may be rented online, over the phone, or in person for customer convenience.
ABOUT LSC Development, LLC:
LSC Development is a fully integrated real estate operating company based in Barrington, Illinois, focusing on the acquisition, development, and ownership of commercial and self-storage properties. Since its founding in 2002, LSC Development has acquired, developed, and operated 84 self-storage properties totaling close to six and a half million square feet. The current portfolio and development pipeline consists of over 3.0 million square feet.
