Femme Friction - Celebrating Female Artists of the Last 100 Years
Detroit, MI, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- C1760 is pleased to present Femme F(r)iction, an exhibition celebrating female artists of the last 100 years. Femme F(r)iction will be held at the Academy Mansion on the Upper East Side of New York City (2 East 63rd Street, NYC, NY). On view May 11 through May 24, 2023 and it will be open to the public; all are welcome to attend.
Spanning four stories of space, the exhibition will bring together renowned luminaries alongside emerging talent through the showcase of their works within the wider contexts of identity, power, sexuality and solidarity. Femme F(r)iction unites a group of fifty female artists and designers of different generations and backgrounds, presenting over seventy paintings, sculptures, design pieces, installations, and drawings. The exhibition takes root in the gallery’s intertwined histories of presenting canonical artists alongside those reinventing the canon itself.
Femme F(r)iction featured artists: Magdalena Abakanowicz, Tomma Abts, Lita Albuquerque, Andrea Marie Breiling, Johanna Bath, Clarina Bezzola, Sofia Borges, Andrea Bowers, Lee Bul, Leonora Carrington, Judy Chicago, Isabelle D, Brigitte D’Annibale, Carmen D’Appollonio, Jen DeNike, Charlotte Colbert, Daisy Dodd-Noble, Egg Collective, Kim Faler, Leonor Fini, Rachel Garrard, Isa Genzken, Françoise Gilot, Paula Hayes, Mary Heilmann, Loie Hollowell, Anna Kenneally, Seffa Klein, Louise Lawler, Sherrie Levine, Tamara de Lempicka, Esther Mahlangu, Sophie Matisse, Keelin Montzingo, Calli Moore, Precious Opara, Naïla Opiangah, Toni Ross, Virginia San Fratello, Cindy Sherman, Jeanne Silverthorne, Emily Sundblad, Valentine de Saint Point, Pat Steir, Rosemarie Trockel, Elizabeth Strong-Cuevas, Faye Toogood, Maryam Turkey, Nicola Tyson, Analia Saban, Elisabeth von Samsonow, Kara Walker, Joana Vasconcelos, Leslie Wayne, Suzanna Weaver, Claudia Wieser, Sophia-Yemisi Adeyemo, and Najla El Zein.
C1760 Founder and Owner Victoria Golembiovskaya says, “With C1760, I manifested the vision of a platform beyond the classic gallery model, emphasizing programming across periods. Femme F(r)iction reflects the eclectic mix of big names, mid-career, under-recognized, and emerging female artists in dialogue with each other. One of our main focuses in acquiring, sourcing, and dealing lies in modern and contemporary masters, though always pushing the definitions and looking for connections across periods and fields.”
Independent curator Elysia Borowy states, "The artists featured in Femme F(r)iction represent a shift in perspectives. My long history of presenting major artists of the 20th century is also an ever-renewing history of art in our own time, and it is time to expand the canon of art history with new narratives and representation." The curatorial framework allows Magdalena Abakanowicz radical sculptures to enter into dialogue with Brigitte D'Annibale’s large-scale sculptural paintings and Toni Ross’ abstract works that define concept and material. The exhibition expresses an enthusiasm for supporting artists’ careers over time and for always building for the future. D'Annibale's artistic language emerges from her decades-long painting practice employing line, shape, color, and texture. She investigates materiality through the exploration and deconstruction of found materials that are further transformed by the varied capabilities of paint as both a substance and a means of communication.
C1760 Senior Art Advisor Judith Reisinger says, “C1760’s agility and open mindedness, combined with a profound knowledge of the art market and its developments, make it possible to curate such a substantial, multi-disciplinary show with all these extraordinary female artists from different generations and backgrounds. Giving emerging young artists the space to be in dialogue with established, well-known names creates such a powerful context. It is like an ever-renewing history of art in our own time.”
Painting is the foundation of her multidisciplinary work that brings together interior space and objects, land and structures, and art and humanity. Her painted worlds come from personal stories salvaged from the past to make way for new experiences.
Femme F(r)iction highlights Los-Angeles based artist Brigitte D'Annibale as she makes New York City premiere. She is an artist that has an expansive practice which examines materiality and space. For her works featured in Femme F(r)iction D’Annibale made two site specific works titled The Elephant in the Room and Untethered.
Femme F(r)iction assembles a select group of over fifty women artists and presents over seventy artworks, from across a century to explore the intertwined themes of still life, portraiture, growth, raw human emotion, materiality—and most daringly symbolic depictions of human vanity, life’s brevity as expressed through a visual language.
Frictions exist in our society; these at times can be shaped by gender and the transformative power of productive resistance. This exhibition invites both audiences and artists to engage with productive tensions that emerge through each work. D’Annibale’s practice evolves in response to space, especially the exhibition spaces where her work is shown. The feeling of a given environment, its visual and aesthetic registers, are manifested in the works themselves.
Viewing her artworks is a posture that requires the engagement of the whole body and that prompts different degrees of recognition as one approaches, circles and then backs away for an expanded look. The results of this self-referential process, acutely attuned to the particularities of time and space, are works that are quiet, contemplative, and frequently emotive. D’Anniable’s practice tends to integrate humble materials resulting in a body of work that can be honest, poetic and notions of permanence and ephemerality are always at play. She is drawn to materials and configurations that change over time, such as the conversation pit made from mud. The longevity of a given work is often in flux, and some aspects may disappear completely with time.
In considering these conversions of art-making across time, Femme F(r)iction finds the medium of art to be a vessel with which to pour through the years past and those to come.
More information at https://www.brigittedannibale.com/femmefriction.
Femme F(R)iction is on view Thursday, May 11 through Friday, May 24, 2023 from 11am to 8pm, daily. Opening preview on Wednesday, May 10 at 6 to 10pm (RVSP is essential at rsvp@c1760.art).
