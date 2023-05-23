Suggestic Acquires Wishroute to Accelerate AI-Assisted Wellness Coaching Offering
San Francisco, CA, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Suggestic, a leading provider of AI-enabled Telewellness solutions, today announced that it has acquired Wishroute, a leading provider of human-powered engagement and healthy habit coaching. The acquisition allows Suggestic to expand its product and service offerings, enter new markets, and accelerate its growth in the Telewellness and Behavioral Engagement market.
“We welcome Wishroute to the Suggestic family,” said Victor Capela, CEO of Suggestic. “This acquisition will allow us to accelerate our launch of our new GPT-based Behavioral Engagement platform by leveraging the unique methodology Wishroute developed. Wishroute has driven phenomenal results for health & wellness companies and we’re excited to bring that same impact to our customers at scale.”
Jessica Lynch, CEO of Wishroute said, “We’re thrilled to join forces with Suggestic to continue to expand our impact and bring the power of non-judgmental accountability to more individuals. The companies Suggestic is partnering with are going to change the world.”
Suggestic is the leader in enabling companies of all sizes to create their own health and wellness programs using their full AI-enabled telewellness solutions. Suggestic's platform provides a comprehensive set of features that allow companies to quickly and easily deliver custom health programs, including:
- Hyper-personalized Telewellness platform
- White label apps
- Advanced nutrition support
- Lab and wearable biomarker integration
- AI-enabled Behavioral Engagement platform
Wishroute's technology and proprietary methodology allows companies to deliver personalized behavior-changing guidance through 2-way messaging interactions. With this approach, they have consistently improved conversion, retention, engagement, and health outcomes for their customers.
The combination of Suggestic and Wishroute will create a leading AI-enabled platform for Telewellness and Behavioral Engagement. A comprehensive set of features and capabilities will allow companies to quickly and easily launch their Telewellness App while simultaneously improving user engagement and health outcomes through 2-way messaging interactions.
About Suggestic
Suggestic is the leading platform for Telewellness, Nutrition, and Behavioral Engagement. They help food, nutrition, health, and wellness companies of all sizes deliver their own health and wellness programs at scale. Suggestic empowers their customers with White label Apps and AI-enabled Behavioral Engagement tools to create full Telewellness experiences. The company was founded in 2014, has raised over $10m dollars, and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
About Wishroute
Wishroute is a leading provider of human-powered engagement and healthy habit coaching. Named one of the top 22 startups to watch in 2022 by Boston Business Journal, Wishroute, a Techstars portfolio company, helps wellness companies proactively and personally support customers with a human “accountability buddy," driving increased conversion, engagement and retention. Wishroute enables companies to add human-supported daily SMS conversations to their platforms, designed to help people build healthy habits around the product they signed up for, increasing motivation and, in turn, preventing drop-off. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
For more information, please contact:
Victor Chapela
CEO, Suggestic
victor@suggestic.com
