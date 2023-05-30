Potentially Millions of Android Phones Have Preinstalled Malware, According to Reports
Ars Technica reports that millions of Android TVs and phones may potentially come with preinstalled malware.
Wilmington, DE, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Two reports said that multiple lines of Android devices came with preinstalled malware, such as Guerrilla, that couldn’t be removed without users taking heroic measures, reports Ars Technica. (https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2023/05/potentially-millions-of-android-tvs-and-phones-come-with-malware-preinstalled/)
"Guerrilla opens a backdoor that causes infected devices to regularly communicate with a remote command-and-control server... These malicious updates collect data about the users that the threat actor… can also sell to advertisers. Guerrilla then surreptitiously installs aggressive ad platforms that can deplete battery reserves and degrade the user experience.”
Ars Technica went on to say that “Guerrilla is a massive platform with nearly a dozen plugins that can hijack users’ WhatsApp sessions to send unwanted messages, establish a reverse proxy from an infected phone to use the network resources of the affected mobile device, and inject ads into legitimate apps.”
KryptAll can protect you from this, as it has secure calling that keeps your calls secure with double AES-256 encryption. All voice calling and calling data is encrypted, along with KryptAll not using a regular phone number for its secure calling to regular phones, as well as calling and receiving calls from other KryptAll phones.
KryptAll also protects you by not allowing unencrypted calls to go over its network should the encryption of the phone ever be compromised.
Get started with KryptAll today to communicate securely and successfully at www.kryptall.com.
