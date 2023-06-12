Reistor Invited by Mastercard and Fashinnovation to make Its Red-Carpet Debut During 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
New York, NY, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With an exclusive invitation from Mastercard (official partner of the Cannes Film Festival) and Fashinnovation, to be a part of sustainable fashion collaboration and provide outfits to their esteemed VIPs, celebrities, and influencers at the elegant Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes guest lounge, Reistor makes its debut during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival showcasing its commitment to sustainable red-carpet fashion.
Mehma Singh, the visionary co-founder and creative director of Reistor, radiates warmth and sophistication as the brand captivates Cannes with its timeless designs. Meticulously crafted outfits that embody versatility and environmental consciousness. Reistor embraces the beauty of eco-friendly fabrics, such as the divine TencelTM, enchanting BembergTM, and the pure comfort of organic cotton, providing an exquisite experience for both wearer and admirer.
To add a touch of edge and elegance, Reistor collaborates with local artisans, sourcing hand-embroidered embellishments that infuse each ensemble with an ethereal charm. The ensembles unveiled at Cannes epitomize their multifaceted nature, effortlessly transitioning from the grandeur of red-carpet events to embracing the coziness of day or night looks. With the simple modification of bows and trains, Reistor's designs become an intimate and comforting expression of style.
Every detail of Reistor's outfits exudes a sense of elegance and warmth, mirroring the brand's unwavering commitment to its core values. From the biodegradable and durable trims to the meticulous choice of sustainable fabrics, Reistor envelopes fashion enthusiasts in a world of comfort and sophistication.
While Reistor may have emerged recently, the founders' deep-rooted knowledge and expertise in the textile industry helped create a foundation of elegance and mindfulness. Embracing inclusivity, the brand celebrates fashion for all sizes and ages, prioritizing supreme comfort and sustainability. Transparency remains a cornerstone of Reistor's identity, as it reveals every step of the supply chain and production process, inviting fashion lovers into a world of trust and authenticity.
With a passion for exploration and innovation, the Reistor team delves into the realm of fabric exploration, continuously searching for comfortable and elegant materials that align seamlessly with their noble purpose. From the gentle embrace of organic hemp, Reistor's recent collection is a testament to its commitment to style and comfort, captivating hearts and souls worldwide. You can now discover Reistor's exquisite collection on the red carpet or the timeless summer collection on global online platforms like Madewell and J.Crew, inviting you to experience the comfort and charm of mindful fashion.
Mehma Singh is a fourth-generation fashion and textile entrepreneur. As the head of design, Mehma effortlessly combines comfort, style, and mindfulness into each style. With a vision rooted in sustainability, Reistor aims to redefine the fashion landscape, promoting inclusive, comfortable and functional fashion with every new piece. Step into the world of Reistor where sophistication meets warmth, and embrace the transformative power of elegant and relaxed mindful fashion that envelops you in comfort and style.
