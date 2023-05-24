Nation’s Kidney Community Applauds the Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act
Kidney Care Partners today expressed support for the bipartisan, bicameral Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act (H.R. 2544/S. 1668), legislation that seeks to address challenges inherent in the current organ donor procurement and transplantation system.
Washington, DC, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – a non-profit coalition of more than 30 organizations comprising patients, dialysis professionals, physicians, nurses, researchers, therapeutic innovators, transplant coordinators, and manufacturers – today expressed support for the bipartisan, bicameral Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act (H.R. 2544/S. 1668), legislation that seeks to address challenges inherent in the current organ donor procurement and transplantation system. Specifically, the bills would allow the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to change how the Department contracts for the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN).
In two separate letters to representatives and senators who introduced the bills, Kidney Care Partners joined with other organizations in the kidney care community to commend lawmakers for their leadership in addressing barriers to transplant. “Our nation’s kidney health ecosystem has made important strides in access to kidney transplant in recent years, but additional opportunities for improvement remain,” the letter to senators read. “Your timely, bipartisan legislation will help ensure the U.S. organ transplant network is as effective and efficient as it can possibly be in meeting the transplant care needs of Americans affected by kidney failure.”
Though a kidney transplant often offers the longest and best quality of life for those living with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), the current path to a successful kidney transplant is complex and can be challenging to navigate effectively. Today, over 100,000 Americans are on the kidney transplant waitlist, and nearly 9,000 of these patients drop off the list each year due to delays, resulting in death or deteriorating health. As of 2022, one in four deceased donor kidneys is discarded due to issues relating to logistics, preservation before surgery, and poor organ function. Yet, data continues to show that many of these kidneys are still usable and are needlessly wasted amid a donor shortage.
“Kidney Care Partners has long advocated for pro-patient policies to improve access and expand choice for those seeking kidney transplants,” said John P. Butler, Chair of Kidney Care Partners. “We thank Representatives Kelly and Bucshon, as well as Senators Grassley, Wyden, Cardin, Young, Cassidy, Warren, Moran, and Booker for introducing these bills and urge all members of Congress to support this important legislation.”
