Introducing the Valley View Rodeo Series
Bozeman, MT, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valley View Rodeo is launching a brand-new rodeo series in Bozeman, Montana.
Featuring various events, including roughstock, barrel racing, and team roping, the Valley View Rodeo is designed to showcase what rodeo and the Western spirit are all about. Whether you're a diehard fan or a casual observer, the producers of the event say you will want to experience the excitement and energy of this new series.
The event kicks off May 31 and will continue throughout June, July, and August at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman, MT. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with rodeo action from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Slack will occur before the main performance from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance for a discounted rate at ValleyViewRodeo.com. Advanced tickets are $20 for adults 16+, $15 for ages 7-15, and children six and under are free.
To view a complete list of events or to register as a competitor, visit ValleyViewRodeo.com.
Be sure to mark your calendars for this fun, family-friendly event. For further information, please contact Brittney Jones at contact@valleyviewrodeo.com. For the latest happenings, follow Valley View Rodeo on Facebook and Instagram.
Brittney Jones
615-418-5762
https://valleyviewrodeo.com/
