GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models.
Brentwood, NH, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GenTent continues to expand its Covered by GenTent™ OEM program enabling generator manufacturers with a premium accessory line expansion. The company’s market-leading canopies keep generator operators safe by protecting the electrical panels, from any angle, while running in inclement weather -- including high winds, blizzard and hurricane force precipitation. Unlike typical generator enclosures or other canvas running covers, the GenTent system allows the generator to cool itself and ensure exhaust fumes are expelled to prevent buildup of carbon monoxide gasses.
“Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment has positioned themselves very strongly in the generator market these last few years. It is clear to us at GenTent that they are a company that takes safety and proper product usage seriously,” said Brian Thomas, Director of Sales & Marketing at GenTent Safety Canopies. “This agreement brings the GenTent line to thousands more Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment customers and continues their expansion into other consumer mindful products. We are pleased that the generator tent product category is growing and to have Westinghouse as our newest Covered by GenTent™ partner.”
Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment, and its custom versions of the GenTent product lines, will be available through the Westinghouse online and retail sales channels with anticipated availability in May 2023.
About GenTent Safety Canopies
Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent eliminates CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to WeatherProof Your Power™.
The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S.-made and relied on by the United States Army, National Guard, United States Navy, Department of Energy, NOAA, as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information, visit gentent.com.
