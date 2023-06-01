Singer-Songwriter Emma Marie Tops the Charts on aBreak, Music’s Leading Platform for Indie Artists
Windsor, CO, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- aBreak, a global indie artist discovery platform, celebrates singer-songwriter and recording artist Emma Marie, who recently had her single "Therapy Session" hit #1 on the aBreak58. Check out her #1 song at aBreakmusic.com.
Emma Marie, an 18-year-old from Northern Colorado, wrote her first song at the age of nine and has since added over 70 songs to her repertoire. Her goal is to write and release albums across different genres of music to connect and encourage listeners. In addition to singing, this multi-instrumentalist plays electric and acoustic guitar, piano, bass guitar, and ukulele. Emma has performed at various music festivals in Colorado and collaborated with other young musicians around the world sharing her love and passion for music. Fans describe her sound as vibrant, thrilling, engaging, and inspiring; something the world is waiting to hear.
“‘Therapy Session’ is about realizing what you need to do to get through a tough situation,” said Emma Marie. “I’m grateful to Eric Reid from TBM studios for making this song such a fun and experiential project. I’d also like to thank Brian Schneider for featuring on the track some killer guitar licks. Music is the ultimate therapy, and the #1 spot on the aBreak58 is the perfect description.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“We get a lot of music from aspiring artists all over the world,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “Our entire A&R team felt that ‘Therapy Session’ was a one-listen song (an industry term used to describe a hit.) We are thrilled to play a vital role in helping promising new artists like Emma get discovered.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S.-based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, having worked closely with artists like Beyonce, John Mayer, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, and many others. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station, playing 100% music from indie artists around the world, have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/.
