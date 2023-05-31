Le Macaron Expands to Traverse City: a Taste of France Meets Community Connection at New Store Opening

Le Macaron, renowned for its exquisite French macarons, announces the launch of a new outlet in Traverse City, Michigan. This family-owned enterprise is focused on fostering job opportunities for individuals with disabilities, in addition to providing a genuine French confectionery experience. The grand inaugural event will be characterized by several activities, special offers, and an assortment of pastries, gelato, and coffee.