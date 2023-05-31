Le Macaron Expands to Traverse City: a Taste of France Meets Community Connection at New Store Opening
Le Macaron, renowned for its exquisite French macarons, announces the launch of a new outlet in Traverse City, Michigan. This family-owned enterprise is focused on fostering job opportunities for individuals with disabilities, in addition to providing a genuine French confectionery experience. The grand inaugural event will be characterized by several activities, special offers, and an assortment of pastries, gelato, and coffee.
Traverse City, MI, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Le Macaron, the esteemed franchise celebrated for its authentic French macarons and pastries, is set to commemorate the opening of a fresh location in Traverse City on Saturday, June 3. Following a prosperous year in Grand Rapids, the Blanton family is broadening their enterprise, promising a veritable French confectionery experience for the residents and visitors of Traverse City.
The intent behind Le Macaron Traverse City is to be more than a mere store; it is designed as a platform for community engagement and significant employment, particularly for those with disabilities. The combination of the Blanton family's affinity for macarons, notably the unique offerings from the Guillem Family's Le Macaron franchise, and their commitment to serve the community, resulted in the inception of this new location.
A spokesperson for the Blanton family shared, "The prime focus of the business is to create meaningful employment for people with disabilities and to offer unique product offerings."
The grand opening will feature various activities, including face painting, spin-the-wheel games, photo contests with exciting props and backgrounds, and French-inspired music, enriching the authentic ambiance.
In addition, visitors can anticipate promotional offers, such as the opportunity to win a year's worth of macarons, a special "buy 6, receive a 7th free" deal, and tantalizing macaron sampling events.
Le Macaron Traverse City showcases an authentic French pastry chef trained in France. The store's offering will include twenty signature macarons, gourmet chocolates, creamy French gelato, specialty European-style coffees, classic French pastries, homemade candies, and seasonal macaron selections, all crafted with superior quality ingredients.
The store is located in the bustling heart of the downtown district on Front Street, with aspirations to become an integral part of the downtown food and shopping scene. As Traverse City enjoys a reputation as the premier wine destination in the Midwest, the introduction of Le Macaron's pastries is anticipated to complement the local offerings perfectly.
Le Macaron also offers catering services for special events, providing a touch of French elegance to a variety of occasions, from weddings and showers to graduations and birthdays.
The grand opening on Saturday, June 3, invites the community to a delightful celebration of inclusivity, community spirit, and French confectionery.
About Le Macaron: Le Macaron, located in Traverse City, Michigan, is a family-owned franchise belonging to the Le Macaron French Pastries franchise with over 55 locations. With a focus on providing meaningful employment opportunities and an authentic taste of France, Le Macaron consistently expands its community presence, one macaron at a time.
The intent behind Le Macaron Traverse City is to be more than a mere store; it is designed as a platform for community engagement and significant employment, particularly for those with disabilities. The combination of the Blanton family's affinity for macarons, notably the unique offerings from the Guillem Family's Le Macaron franchise, and their commitment to serve the community, resulted in the inception of this new location.
A spokesperson for the Blanton family shared, "The prime focus of the business is to create meaningful employment for people with disabilities and to offer unique product offerings."
The grand opening will feature various activities, including face painting, spin-the-wheel games, photo contests with exciting props and backgrounds, and French-inspired music, enriching the authentic ambiance.
In addition, visitors can anticipate promotional offers, such as the opportunity to win a year's worth of macarons, a special "buy 6, receive a 7th free" deal, and tantalizing macaron sampling events.
Le Macaron Traverse City showcases an authentic French pastry chef trained in France. The store's offering will include twenty signature macarons, gourmet chocolates, creamy French gelato, specialty European-style coffees, classic French pastries, homemade candies, and seasonal macaron selections, all crafted with superior quality ingredients.
The store is located in the bustling heart of the downtown district on Front Street, with aspirations to become an integral part of the downtown food and shopping scene. As Traverse City enjoys a reputation as the premier wine destination in the Midwest, the introduction of Le Macaron's pastries is anticipated to complement the local offerings perfectly.
Le Macaron also offers catering services for special events, providing a touch of French elegance to a variety of occasions, from weddings and showers to graduations and birthdays.
The grand opening on Saturday, June 3, invites the community to a delightful celebration of inclusivity, community spirit, and French confectionery.
About Le Macaron: Le Macaron, located in Traverse City, Michigan, is a family-owned franchise belonging to the Le Macaron French Pastries franchise with over 55 locations. With a focus on providing meaningful employment opportunities and an authentic taste of France, Le Macaron consistently expands its community presence, one macaron at a time.
Contact
Le MacaronContact
Kendra Stuck
231-492-2834
www.beckettindustries.com
Kendra Stuck
231-492-2834
www.beckettindustries.com
Categories