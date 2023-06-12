WAEPA Campaign from TPG Takes Top Integrated Media and Lead Generation Campaign at Philly DMA Benny Awards
Philadelphia, PA, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TPG is a winner in the Philadelphia Direct Marketing Association’s 2023 Benjamin Franklin Award competition for their Integrated Media and Lead Generation Campaign work for WAEPA. This is TPG’s ninth overall, and eighth consecutive Benny.
“The WAEPA and TPG marketing teams work closely together to leveraged the collected IP addresses of WAEPA’s website visitors to serve them relevant content across OTT media and direct mail channels,” commented Tevje Maillard, Managing Partner, Analytics & Engineering at TPG.
WAEPA OTT Retargeting Campaign
The integrated lead generation campaign appealed to WAEPA's website visitors to find and serve them direct communications across OTT media and direct mail. The strategy was to get website visitors to come back to WAEPA.org and complete the application process.
Marketing companies from the Philadelphia and NJ region participated in this year’s competition. The competition received more than 100 entries of which only a few were recognized as a winner.
The Benjamin Franklin Awards, administered by the Philadelphia Direct Marketing Association (PDMA), is a regional competition for Advertising, Direct Marketing and creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and digital direct marketing.
WAEPA in a non-profit association that offers Life and Disability Insurance for Civilian Federal Employees.
TPG is a nimble, creative and hard-working marketing company with a fresh approach for the ever-changing marketplace.
Contact:
Miguel A. Ferry
TPG
Email: mferry@tpgdirect.com
Phone: (267) 825-9461
