BDA Partners Announces Senior China Healthcare Banker Hire
New York, NY, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that Sophia Wu has joined as a Managing Director and Head of Healthcare, China. Sophia will expand and deepen BDA’s origination and coverage in the Healthcare sector across Asia.
Sophia has extensive experience in healthcare M&A, capital markets, and consulting in China and the United States. Previously, she was a Partner and Head of Healthcare M&A at China e-Capital Group (CEC), a China-focused investment bank. Sophia advised on a number of sizeable transactions, and built a successful Healthcare practice, managing a team of 13 professionals. Her clients included Affacare, Arrail Dental, Ascendent Capital, bioMérieux, Fosun Group, KKR, PAG and Sundia. Before that, Sophia was the Head of Healthcare at Zhongzhi Capital Group and an Investment Director at Fosun International.
Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner and Global Head of Healthcare, said, "We're delighted to welcome Sophia to BDA. The firm has built a Health sector team with unique pan-Asian breadth and specialist expertise deep into MedTech, pharma and healthcare service sub-sectors. Sophia will further enhance the insights, network and transaction experience we can offer our clients in China, across Asia, and globally in conjunction with our strategic partner in the US and Europe, William Blair."
Anthony Siu, Partner, Co-Head of Shanghai at BDA, said, “We’re excited to welcome Sophia. She’s a leading expert in the healthcare space, who brings extensive corporate and financial sponsor relationships. She has a track record of impactful M&A transactions, and will be a great complement to BDA’s China team, to deliver superior outcomes for our Healthcare clients.”
Sophia is a Doctor of Public Health candidate at Johns Hopkins University. She holds a Master of Science in Epidemiology from UCLA, and a Bachelor of Medicine from Capital Medical University, Beijing. She speaks native Mandarin and fluent English.
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. bdapartners.com
