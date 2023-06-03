Author E.J. Wade Will be Giving Free Books to Prison Inmates

E.J. Wade, the best-selling author of "Where Jim's Crows go to Die," is gearing up to provide free books to incarcerated men and women, starting with Florida. The author is best known for a narration gift similar to Morgan Freeman's and landing the #1 new release spot on Amazon's Legal History list. Now he wants to give back by reaching inmates.