AI-Powered LetzChat and Managed Health Partner to Revolutionize Language Solutions in Employee Benefits
Are you ready to take your business to new heights and break down language barriers like never before? Enter LetzChat, the revolutionary AI-powered language translation tool that operates live and in real-time in a staggering 104 languages across all forms of communication. In partnership with Managed Health, the power of real-time translations offered to all employees to better understand their benefits in their native language across all industries is now here.
Los Angeles, CA, June 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LetzChat, a leading AI-driven language translation company, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Managed Health, a prominent employee benefits company. This collaboration aims to provide Managed Health and its clients with cutting-edge language solutions to enhance communication and inclusivity in the workplace.
As the global workforce becomes increasingly diverse, language barriers pose significant challenges for organizations seeking to foster effective communication and provide equitable services to their employees. Recognizing this need, LetzChat has developed an innovative AI-powered language translation solution that enables seamless and accurate real-time translation across multiple languages.
Managed Health, with its commitment to enhancing employee well-being and productivity, has chosen LetzChat as its language solution provider to address the growing language barriers faced by its diverse clientele. By integrating LetzChat's advanced translation technology into their employee benefits platform, Managed Health aims to break down linguistic barriers, ensuring all employees have equal access to vital information and services.
"We are thrilled to partner with LetzChat to provide our clients with a state-of-the-art language solution," said Ernie Hinojosa, CSO of Managed Health. "By leveraging LetzChat's cutting-edge AI technology, we can empower organizations to bridge communication gaps and foster a more inclusive workplace environment."
LetzChat's language solution utilizes machine learning algorithms to provide accurate and contextually relevant translations, enabling real-time communication across a wide range of languages. This advanced technology helps organizations streamline processes, improve customer service, and enhance employee engagement.
"We are excited to collaborate with Managed Health to bring our language translation solution to their extensive network of clients," said Jordan Orlick, CEO of LetzChat. "By breaking down language barriers, we can facilitate seamless communication and ensure that employees feel valued and heard, regardless of their native language."
The partnership between LetzChat and Managed Health represents a significant step forward in addressing the language challenges faced by organizations in today's globalized world. Through the integration of LetzChat's language solution, Managed Health and its clients can enjoy enhanced communication, increased efficiency, and improved employee satisfaction.
About LetzChat:
LetzChat is a leading AI-driven language translation company that specializes in developing advanced language solutions. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, LetzChat aims to bridge communication gaps and foster inclusivity in various industries.
About Managed Health:
Managed Health is a renowned employee benefits company dedicated to enhancing employee well-being and productivity. With a comprehensive range of benefits and solutions, Managed Health helps organizations create a healthy and engaged workforce.
For media inquiries, please contact:
LetzChat:
Matt Weismann
President
Email: Contact@letzchat.com
Managed Health:
Ernie Hinojosa
CSO
Email: info@managedhealth.com
