AI-Powered LetzChat and Managed Health Partner to Revolutionize Language Solutions in Employee Benefits

Are you ready to take your business to new heights and break down language barriers like never before? Enter LetzChat, the revolutionary AI-powered language translation tool that operates live and in real-time in a staggering 104 languages across all forms of communication. In partnership with Managed Health, the power of real-time translations offered to all employees to better understand their benefits in their native language across all industries is now here.