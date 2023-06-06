Salt Lake Pub & Grill Sets Open House
Lisa Forman has been serving patrons at her Legend's Pub & Grill for 14 years. Since June is the month she opened her first doors she wants to give back this month to the community she has served. Legend's will observe the open house at both her Salt Lake City and Sandy locations with games, face painting and a raffle to benefit a pair of animal rescue operations.
Sandy, UT, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Forman has been serving her brand of American and Mexican food with a healthy dose of love at her Legendʼs Pub & Grill for 14 years. On June 17, she and her business partner, Angie Pawlik, plan to host an open house at both the Sandy and Salt Lake locations.
The Sandy facility, situated at 10631S. Holiday Park Dr., opened in 2019,while, the Salt Lake restaurant, at 677 S 200 West, opened its doors in June 2009.
"We want to give back to the community and customers during our anniversary month," Forman said.
Forman not only plans to showcase her restaurant but has also invited several local businesses to attend and provide gifts and prizes for raffles. The proceeds will benefit two animal rescue organizations, Dog Rescue and Great Pyrenees Rescue Resources.
"It's a fund-raising event," she explained.
The raffle will begin at 1:30p.m.,and participants must be present to win. In addition to the raffle, Forman is organizing other activities, including face painting and games.
"I just want to have fun," she expressed.
Forman has extended invitations to local dignitaries, including Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski, and is creating a special mayoral burger in her honor. The restaurant will also offer a local draft beer for $3.
Additionally, she plans to offer a free breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon for first responders such as police officers, firefighters, and military veterans. She reached out to city officials to invite the first responders while also spreading the word through flyers.
Starting and growing her business has been a journey, and Forman acknowledges the help she received from her mentors.
"I wouldn't have been able to do it without the help from others," Forman acknowledged. She credits her husband, David, as a mentor and business partner. “(He) has been there by my side from day one to build my business.”
Once a single mom, she believes in assisting other single moms who have the will but lack the finances to own their own restaurants. For example, she is seller-financing Pawlik's venture into owning the Salt Lake Legend's and plans to expand in a similar fashion with a restaurant in the west Salt Lake Valley area. Like Forman, Pawlik was a single mother.
"I'm helping them get started. It's like a franchise, but it's not. I'm empowering women," Forman said.
In addition to helping women, Forman also assists young men through her taco business, Bent Corn Taco Co. That includes her son, Brooks Mandryk and Jose Sanchez.
“They have the love and dedication to carry on the legacy Iʼve worked very
hard to build for our communities and our families,” she said. “The opportunities through both Legendʼs and BCTC look great.”
The taco business currently operates as a delivery service out of her Legend's restaurants until she finds a suitable building.
Forman stumbled into the restaurant business "as a fluke" after a career in corporate sales. She wanted to do something different and help others, particularly young single moms.
"It's all about relationships," the restauranteur emphasized.
Her team prepares food daily from scratch "with no preservatives." She recently introduced pink Himalayan salt on every table. Himalayan salt is believed to be healthier then the more common table salt, because it contains more trace minerals.
Although the restaurant offers alcoholic drinks, Forman doesn't want to be known solely as a bar. Nonetheless, Legend's has been named Utah's Best Sports Bar twice and has been nominated for the honor five times.
The Sandy facility, situated at 10631S. Holiday Park Dr., opened in 2019,while, the Salt Lake restaurant, at 677 S 200 West, opened its doors in June 2009.
"We want to give back to the community and customers during our anniversary month," Forman said.
Forman not only plans to showcase her restaurant but has also invited several local businesses to attend and provide gifts and prizes for raffles. The proceeds will benefit two animal rescue organizations, Dog Rescue and Great Pyrenees Rescue Resources.
"It's a fund-raising event," she explained.
The raffle will begin at 1:30p.m.,and participants must be present to win. In addition to the raffle, Forman is organizing other activities, including face painting and games.
"I just want to have fun," she expressed.
Forman has extended invitations to local dignitaries, including Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski, and is creating a special mayoral burger in her honor. The restaurant will also offer a local draft beer for $3.
Additionally, she plans to offer a free breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon for first responders such as police officers, firefighters, and military veterans. She reached out to city officials to invite the first responders while also spreading the word through flyers.
Starting and growing her business has been a journey, and Forman acknowledges the help she received from her mentors.
"I wouldn't have been able to do it without the help from others," Forman acknowledged. She credits her husband, David, as a mentor and business partner. “(He) has been there by my side from day one to build my business.”
Once a single mom, she believes in assisting other single moms who have the will but lack the finances to own their own restaurants. For example, she is seller-financing Pawlik's venture into owning the Salt Lake Legend's and plans to expand in a similar fashion with a restaurant in the west Salt Lake Valley area. Like Forman, Pawlik was a single mother.
"I'm helping them get started. It's like a franchise, but it's not. I'm empowering women," Forman said.
In addition to helping women, Forman also assists young men through her taco business, Bent Corn Taco Co. That includes her son, Brooks Mandryk and Jose Sanchez.
“They have the love and dedication to carry on the legacy Iʼve worked very
hard to build for our communities and our families,” she said. “The opportunities through both Legendʼs and BCTC look great.”
The taco business currently operates as a delivery service out of her Legend's restaurants until she finds a suitable building.
Forman stumbled into the restaurant business "as a fluke" after a career in corporate sales. She wanted to do something different and help others, particularly young single moms.
"It's all about relationships," the restauranteur emphasized.
Her team prepares food daily from scratch "with no preservatives." She recently introduced pink Himalayan salt on every table. Himalayan salt is believed to be healthier then the more common table salt, because it contains more trace minerals.
Although the restaurant offers alcoholic drinks, Forman doesn't want to be known solely as a bar. Nonetheless, Legend's has been named Utah's Best Sports Bar twice and has been nominated for the honor five times.
Contact
Legend's Pub & GrillContact
Lisa Forman
801-647-2027
www.whylegends.com
Rodger Hardy, 801-360-9133
Lisa Forman
801-647-2027
www.whylegends.com
Rodger Hardy, 801-360-9133
Categories