Arlieta I. Baldwin Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Houston, TX, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arlieta I. Baldwin of Houston, Texas is honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2023 for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of accounting. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Arlieta I. Baldwin
Arlieta I. Baldwin owns A3J Services, an accounting firm located in Houston, Texas that specializes in accounting and payroll services for small to large businesses. Baldwin performs services such as payroll, year-end tax reports, and monthly and quarterly reporting.
Baldwin has over 10 years of working experience in various industries including aviation, manufacturing, oil & gas, and legal. She has a passion for helping and training others, solving complex problems, and building relationships.
Baldwin earned her M.B.A. in Global Management at the University of Phoenix in 2004.
For more information, visit: a3j online
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
