Sell To Bobby Launches Spanish-Language TV Commercials to Help Spanish-Speaking Home Sellers
Miami, FL, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sell To Bobby, the premier home-buying company, has announced that its TV commercials will now be featured in Spanish-speaking channels. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to expand its services and make it easier for Spanish-speaking homeowners to sell their homes.
Sell To Bobby's Spanish-language commercials will be designed to help Spanish-speaking homeowners navigate the home-selling process with ease and simplicity. The commercials will emphasize the benefits of working with Sell To Bobby, including a hassle-free selling process that doesn't require homeowners to make costly repairs or deal with the uncertainties of the traditional real estate market.
"We're thrilled to be launching our Spanish-language TV commercials," said Bobby, the company's founder and CEO. "We recognize that there are many Spanish-speaking homeowners who may be struggling to sell their homes, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to get the help they need. We're committed to providing the same high-quality service to our Spanish-speaking clients as we do to all our clients, and we believe that our new commercials will help us do just that."
Sell To Bobby's Spanish-language TV commercials will air on a variety of Spanish-speaking channels. The company hopes that the commercials will reach a wide audience and help more Spanish-speaking homeowners sell their homes quickly and hassle-free.
For more information about Sell To Bobby and its services, visit the company's website at www.selltobobby.com.
Janina Scuderi
305-614-3115
www.selltobobby.com
