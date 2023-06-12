Vitali Skin Care Welcomes Top Peptide Authority Dr. Suzanne Ferree Turner to Their Team Leading Peptide Therapy Expert in the U.S. Joins Visionary Skincare Line

In her new position, Dr. Turner plays a pivotal role in spearheading the research and development of Vitali’s forthcoming products. Her expertise is crucial in the company’s exploration of cutting-edge skincare solutions that unleash the power of peptides. Dr. Turner said, “I couldn’t resist the chance to be part of this exciting company that produces clean, effective, and innovative skin products. And I admire their strong focus on customer service. Terry and Debbi’s passion for quality."