WNFC Celebration of Women & Girls in Football is Coming Back to The Star in Frisco
Frisco, TX, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 4th Annual WNFC Championship Weekend will take place in Frisco, TX, at Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters in Frisco. The undefeated Texas Elite Spartans (8-0) whom have been descirbed as a “Texas Sports Dynasty” will play the Mississippi Panthers (7-1) (based out of Jackson, MS). While the weekend will culminate with the big championship game, there will be 3 days of family fun in and around The Star in Frisco, starting Friday, June 23- June 26. Social media MEGA star AJGreene15, NFL legends and more will be in attendance.
The events will be broadcast live on DAZN and wSCORE (WNFC streaming service).
The weekend's premier sponsors adidas, DICK’s Sporting Goods, Riddell, and more will be activating at The Star throughout the week, including and in-store kick-off pep rally with free give-a-ways at DICK’S in the Stonebriar Mall on Friday, June 24 (3-4pm).
2023 IX Cup Championship Weekend will include:
Friday, June 23
KickOff Pep Rally hosted by DICK’S Sporting Goods Stonebriar Mall, 3-4PM
Saturday, June 24
Media Day Press Conference (Credential required), 8:30-9:30 am - Dallas Cowboys Media Room - Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters
Women’s Tackle Skills & Drills Clinic - Ford Center at The Star, 10am - noon
Got Her Back Girls Football Clinic - (17 and under), 4-5pm
WNFC Football Fan Fest (free) - Ford Center at The Star, 5pm -8pm
Celebrity Flag Football Game 5-6pm - Ford Center at The Star (at Fan Fest) - Clear bag policy , everyone goes through the mag.
Commissioners IX Cup Social, 9pm - Omni at The Star
Sunday, June 25
Championship Breakfast & Awards Show - 8:30-10:30am - Omni at The Star - Wynne Ballroom
Varsity Girls Flag Tournament sponsored by Adidas - Ford Center at The Star - 11a - 1pm
WNFC adidas All-Pro game (top 100 players in the country + 20 top players in the world) - Ford Center at The Star 2-4pm
WNFC IX Cup Championship Game- Ford Center at The Star - 6pm
Bring The City Out for HER Championship After Party - Omni at the Star - Wynne Ballroom
Contact
Janice Masters
724-809-5247
www.wnfcfootball.com
