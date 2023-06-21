Candace Willis’s Newly Released "Little Big Sis" is an Informative and Deeply Personal Account of Life with Turner Syndrome
“Little Big Sis,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Candace Willis, is a unique autobiographical work that shares the challenges and blessings of one woman’s experiences of living with Turner syndrome.
Lafayette, LA, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Little Big Sis”: an engaging memoir that shares the highs and lows of life with a genetic condition. “Little Big Sis” is the creation of published author, Candace Willis.
Willis shares, “Little Big Sis tells my journey coping with the good, the bad, and the ugly of Turner syndrome. It definitely has not been an easy one, but I have learned and grown a great deal from it all. I’ve learned so much about myself, about God the Father, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit, and also who I truly am in Christ. It has strengthened my relationship with Him and brought me even closer to Him than before. For that I am so grateful. I just take it one day at a time. I cherish each moment I get to spend alone with Him. It is an adventure for me every single time I go out of my house. I have kept a diary over the years, as suggested by several people, of all the different types of comments I receive every time I set foot out of my house and compiled them in my book, along with some of my journey dealing with Turner syndrome. The comments from people who come up to me are about how I look, and some are hilarious, some heart-shattering and hurtful, and others kind and sweet. It is never a dull moment living with Turner syndrome. Do life with God. It may not all be good or go the way you want it to, but He did promise to never leave you, and He is faithful to His word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candace Willis’s new book offers a behind the scenes account of life with Turner syndrome as told through the eyes of a deeply spiritual woman.
Consumers can purchase “Little Big Sis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Big Sis,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
