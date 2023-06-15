Blue/Yellow USA Announces Two New Board Members
Naperville, IL, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Blue/Yellow USA is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Board members: Igor Rubchinsky and Casey Kazlauskas, who will help support Blue/Yellow's mission to provide non-lethal and humanitarian aid to Ukraine including the procurement/distribution of required aid, financial support, and advocacy.
Igor Rubchinski: Mr. Rubchinsky’s background in project management, sales engineering, research analysis and trading, brings a variety of experience to the table. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Technology (U-Missouri) and Master’s Degree (Loyola-with honors) in Business, majoring in Economics and Finance and minoring in Derivatives and International Business. Mr. Rubchinsky speaks both Ukrainian and Russian.
Casey Kazlauskas: SSG (ret.) US Army, Propaganda development/USAR PSYOPS, and Public Affairs Army Journalist. Mr. Kazlauskas holds Master’s Degrees in Industrial Design (UCLA), and Special Education (CSUDH). He has taught college-level Problem-Solving, Ergonomics, Product, Photography and Graphic Design Classes, as well as High School Special Education classes, and founded the Experimental Design Skills Workshops for undergraduate students at UCLA. He has held several director positions in Photography, and A/V, as well as project management positions in the development of teaching materials and the designing of playground equipment for use by able-bodied and physically challenged children.
Mr. Kazlauskas was awarded Keith L. Ware Awards for Photojournalism and Video Production.
He is currently authoring a book, "Lithuanian Chronicles: Before, During and After the Iron Curtain."
About Blue/Yellow USA
Blue/Yellow for Ukraine (Lithuania) and Blue/Yellow USA (Friends of Blue/Yellow for Ukraine USA NFP, Inc, 501(c)(3)), both independent self-funding sister organizations, have provided millions in direct aid to Ukrainians, from civilians to defense forces, working with various actors from the state to other NGOs, since Blue/Yellow's founding (LT in 2014 and USA in 2019). Blue/Yellow testified as one of four witnessing organizations at the US Helsinki Commission’s Congressional hearing on Crowdsourcing Victory for Ukraine.
To learn more or donate in the US, visit Blue/Yellow USA's web site, www.foblueyellowukraineusa.org, Blue/Yellow's Facebook and Instagram pages www.facebook.com/FOBlueYellowUkraineUSAorg, and follow Blue/Yellow on Twitter @BlueYellowUKR.
Contact
Ausra Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo
630-770-6551
foblueyellowukraineusa.org
