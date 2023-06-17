FileWave Announces Major Release of FileWave Version 15
Indianapolis, IN, June 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FileWave, a leading provider of mobile device management software, has announced the release of FileWave 15. After more than 30 years in the business, this new release consolidates FileWave’s position at the forefront of the device management industry. It is also further proof of the companies’ commitment to their mission: providing IT professionals with a reliable and secure solution for managing devices, ensuring peak performance and security across all devices in their network.
Version 15 of the FileWave Management Suite follows a succession of significant developments that have made this release one of the most important to date. Its core updates include the streamlining of the native and web-based applications, improvements to the licensing features and the duplication of profiles.
"Our teams showed incredible poise and dedication in working towards the release of FileWave 15. I am elated that FileWave has achieved this immense accomplishment, and proud of the people that made it possible. Our solution has been around for more than 30 years, and it is the very foundation of our company to never stop innovating our product. Always.” - Tobias Schimmer, FileWave CEO
FileWave 15 brings impressive innovation across the board. The software has always been known for its ease-of-use and in-depth functionality, and this release continues to build on that notion. Deployments are now fully implemented and compatible with both administrative consoles, better known as FileWave Central and FileWave Anywhere. Harmony has been created between the two admins, making them the perfect companion to any IT administrator both in an office or in the field. FileWave 15 also offers full support for the latest features and functionalities of Apple's operating system, including Spring Release 2023.
“I think what I am most excited about in FileWave 15 is the addition of enhancements that make the lives of day-to-day FileWave admins easier, such as 'actions in reports'. These types of enhancements supply IT professionals with the efficiencies that ensure they can quickly and easily manage devices in their environment. Our primary goal with this release was to continue to provide efficiency to our customers and to find even more ways of doing so in future, and that is exactly what we carried out. FileWave 15 is pure gold, and we won’t be stopping here,” said Tony Keller, Vice President of Product & Reliability at FileWave.
FileWave 15 is now available for download, and users can upgrade to the latest version directly from the FileWave knowledge-base. With its comprehensive range of features and improved device management efficiency, FileWave 15 is a must-have software solution for IT professionals managing devices across a range of platforms and environments.
About FileWave
FileWave is a leading provider of multi-platform endpoint management solutions. With a focus on streamlining IT operations, FileWave enables organizations to manage and secure their digital workspaces efficiently. Their comprehensive features, including software deployment, patch management, and real-time asset tracking, empower businesses to optimize productivity and enhance their overall IT infrastructure.
Contact
Nina Harden
+4921154011690
https://filewave.com
