RI Medical Reserve Corps Teams Receives $2.2 Million Grant to Boost Healthcare Capacity, Training, and Public Health Programs
West Greenwich, RI, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Rhode Island Medical Reserve Corps (RI MRC), RI Behavioral Health Medical Reserve Corps (RI BHMRC), RI Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps (RI VMRC), and RI Junior Medical Reserve Corps (RI JRMRC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a substantial grant of $2.2 million from Health & Human Services, Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response (ASPR). This competitive funding award will go directly towards expanding capacity, strengthening the teams training & education programs, add new capabilities to the mobile field hospital program and enhance RI MRCs Healthy Communities Initiatives (HCI) programs in a concerted effort to better serve the people of Rhode Island.
The RI MRC family of teams plays a principal role in Rhode Island’s healthcare and public safety response systems and is renowned for a dedication to creating resilient communities and responding to public health emergencies. The current grant will enable the organization to broaden its reach and impact.
One major area of focus will be Healthy Communities Initiatives (HCI) harm reduction programs, with a particular emphasis on our “Operation: Stop the Bleed” education and response program. This critical endeavor aims to empower individuals with knowledge, skills, and equipment to control hemorrhaging, thereby significantly improving survival rates of those experiencing a bleeding emergency. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be used for opioid education and response. This initiative will help address the opioid epidemic that has severely impacted our communities by providing public access Naloxbox (wall-mounted kits with doses of the opioid overdose reversing medicine) and training on its administration and providing supportive care.
The RI MRC is equally committed to investing in its members and the public safety response community with their Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI). The award will fund the acquisition of high-fidelity medical simulation manikins for adult, pediatric, infant, and K9 training. These state-of-the-art tools will dramatically improve their hands-on training exercises, ensuring that the organizations staff, volunteers along with members of other agencies are equipped to respond effectively to a wide range of medical situations.
“By investing in our corps, ASPR is emphasizing the importance of volunteer participation in our preparedness planning and ensuring Rhode Island has the resources it needs to affect positive change in the health of our communities,” said Brooke A Lawrence, Executive Director of the RI MRC’s. “This grant underscores the importance of our mission and will dramatically improve our capacity to train our members, members of other agencies and the citizens of RI to respond to emergencies.”
With these new resources, the teams will continue to make significant strides in promoting public health, responding to emergencies, and ensuring that Rhode Island’s healthcare & public safety systems remains resilient, robust, and responsive to the needs of Rhode Island. The RI MRC extends its sincere gratitude to all those who made this grant possible, promising to make the best use of these funds for the betterment of Rhode Island communities.
To join the organization, visit www.riresponds.org.
About
Rhode Island Medical Reserve Corps (RI MRC), Rhode Island Behavioral Health Medical Reserve Corps (RI BHMRC), Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps (RI VMRC), and Rhode Island Junior Medical Reserve Corps (RI JRMRC). Member teams form a robust network of dedicated volunteers, all working towards the common goal of enhancing the health and safety of all Rhode Island communities.
As a 501(c3) non-profit community-based organizations, each unit within the RI MRC family focuses on mobilizing and coordinating volunteers who generously donate their time and expertise to prepare for and respond to emergencies. Additionally, we actively promote healthy living initiatives throughout the year by placing knowledgeable and motivated volunteers in RI communities where they can affect substantive change.
The diverse range of teams allows individuals with various skills and interests to find their place within the organization. Whether you have a medical background, are passionate about behavioral health, possess veterinary expertise, are a young individual eager to make a difference, or possess non-clinical skills/interests that support the RI MRC unit goals, there is a place for you in one of our specialized units.
By joining, you become part of a dynamic and proactive network dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of our communities. Together, we can effectively respond to emergencies and contribute to a healthier future for Rhode Island.
If you are interested in becoming a member, we invite you to visit the teams official website at www.riresponds.org. Here, you will find more information about the organization, the membership process, and how you can get involved. Joining today and be part of the RI MRC family, where your commitment and expertise can truly make a difference. Questions? info@riresponds.org
The RI MRC family of teams plays a principal role in Rhode Island’s healthcare and public safety response systems and is renowned for a dedication to creating resilient communities and responding to public health emergencies. The current grant will enable the organization to broaden its reach and impact.
One major area of focus will be Healthy Communities Initiatives (HCI) harm reduction programs, with a particular emphasis on our “Operation: Stop the Bleed” education and response program. This critical endeavor aims to empower individuals with knowledge, skills, and equipment to control hemorrhaging, thereby significantly improving survival rates of those experiencing a bleeding emergency. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be used for opioid education and response. This initiative will help address the opioid epidemic that has severely impacted our communities by providing public access Naloxbox (wall-mounted kits with doses of the opioid overdose reversing medicine) and training on its administration and providing supportive care.
The RI MRC is equally committed to investing in its members and the public safety response community with their Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI). The award will fund the acquisition of high-fidelity medical simulation manikins for adult, pediatric, infant, and K9 training. These state-of-the-art tools will dramatically improve their hands-on training exercises, ensuring that the organizations staff, volunteers along with members of other agencies are equipped to respond effectively to a wide range of medical situations.
“By investing in our corps, ASPR is emphasizing the importance of volunteer participation in our preparedness planning and ensuring Rhode Island has the resources it needs to affect positive change in the health of our communities,” said Brooke A Lawrence, Executive Director of the RI MRC’s. “This grant underscores the importance of our mission and will dramatically improve our capacity to train our members, members of other agencies and the citizens of RI to respond to emergencies.”
With these new resources, the teams will continue to make significant strides in promoting public health, responding to emergencies, and ensuring that Rhode Island’s healthcare & public safety systems remains resilient, robust, and responsive to the needs of Rhode Island. The RI MRC extends its sincere gratitude to all those who made this grant possible, promising to make the best use of these funds for the betterment of Rhode Island communities.
To join the organization, visit www.riresponds.org.
About
Rhode Island Medical Reserve Corps (RI MRC), Rhode Island Behavioral Health Medical Reserve Corps (RI BHMRC), Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps (RI VMRC), and Rhode Island Junior Medical Reserve Corps (RI JRMRC). Member teams form a robust network of dedicated volunteers, all working towards the common goal of enhancing the health and safety of all Rhode Island communities.
As a 501(c3) non-profit community-based organizations, each unit within the RI MRC family focuses on mobilizing and coordinating volunteers who generously donate their time and expertise to prepare for and respond to emergencies. Additionally, we actively promote healthy living initiatives throughout the year by placing knowledgeable and motivated volunteers in RI communities where they can affect substantive change.
The diverse range of teams allows individuals with various skills and interests to find their place within the organization. Whether you have a medical background, are passionate about behavioral health, possess veterinary expertise, are a young individual eager to make a difference, or possess non-clinical skills/interests that support the RI MRC unit goals, there is a place for you in one of our specialized units.
By joining, you become part of a dynamic and proactive network dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of our communities. Together, we can effectively respond to emergencies and contribute to a healthier future for Rhode Island.
If you are interested in becoming a member, we invite you to visit the teams official website at www.riresponds.org. Here, you will find more information about the organization, the membership process, and how you can get involved. Joining today and be part of the RI MRC family, where your commitment and expertise can truly make a difference. Questions? info@riresponds.org
Contact
RI Medical Reserve CorpsContact
Brooke A. Lawrence
401-651-6972
www.riresponds.org
Brooke A. Lawrence
401-651-6972
www.riresponds.org
Multimedia
Categories