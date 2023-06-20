Pin-Up Model Celebrates 20 Years Selling Pin-Up Intimates on HSN
Hollywood Actress turned lingerie mogul celebrates 20 years selling comfortable and inclusive intimate apparel at HSN.
Tampa, FL, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On June 22, 2023, Rhonda Shear will celebrate 20 years as the leading intimate apparel designer at HSN with a special offer on her customer favorite Curve Envy “Pin-Up Bra” & “Pin-Up Panty.” In 2003, Rhonda and her husband Van, high school sweethearts reunited after 26 years apart, created Shear Enterprises, LLC and the first collection of the now world-famous Rhonda Shear line was born. After years in Hollywood, as star of USA: Up All Night and appearing in dozens of shows and films, Rhonda returned to screens bringing that red-carpet know-how to customers across the nation. She debuted the Rhonda Shear line on HSN with a small collection which included a retro styled smoothing tap panty she dubbed the “Pin Up,” which sold out immediately. Since then, Rhonda has seen huge success on HSN and across the intimate apparel industry, winning dozens of awards and pushing the limits of technology to create comfortable, affordable, and beautiful intimates for all women. In all that time, her collection of “Pin-Up” bras and panties, a nod to her former career as a model and actress, has remained a staple in the line, evolving each year with new fabrics, softer laces, and more comfort.
To celebrate her 20th Anniversary visit on HSN, Rhonda Shear will be offering a 3-pack of this wardrobe essential “Pin-Up Bra” style for just $39.99 with 5 Flex Pay or the 3-pack matching “Pin-Up Panty” for just $36 with 3 Flex Pay. Choose from 4 color pack options including 11 gorgeous colors. The stunning Curve Envy “Pin-Up“ Bra features a wire free design, wide smoothing back, soft stretch lace, and prosthesis friendly pockets for removable pads. Don’t worry about complicated sizing, just shop your top and step into something more comfortable. For a matching set that sizzles, pick up Rhonda’s bestselling “Pin-Up Panty.” This better-than-a-boy-short style panty features a peek-a-boo lace front panel and booty lifting back that provides coverage and smoothing support with a side of sexy.
From her beginnings as a beauty queen, model, actress, and comedian, to her success as an entrepreneur who turned her love story into a business, Rhonda Shear continues to bring love and humor to millions of viewers each year. She prides herself on designing styles that fit and flatter in a broad range of sizes by really listening to what women need. Her line is known for its inclusivity and above all, comfort. Each style goes through rigorous testing, fitting, and design updates to ensure the highest quality yarns, fabrics, dyes, laces, and trims will give customers the confidence and support every woman deserves. In addition to revisiting her acting background with appearances in upcoming films and shows, Rhonda has also continued to expand her business into new areas with the addition of a state-of-the-art production studio and a leakproof panty line.
Join Rhonda Shear at Midnight on June 22 for her “Pin-Up” Today’s Special on HSN.
To celebrate her 20th Anniversary visit on HSN, Rhonda Shear will be offering a 3-pack of this wardrobe essential “Pin-Up Bra” style for just $39.99 with 5 Flex Pay or the 3-pack matching “Pin-Up Panty” for just $36 with 3 Flex Pay. Choose from 4 color pack options including 11 gorgeous colors. The stunning Curve Envy “Pin-Up“ Bra features a wire free design, wide smoothing back, soft stretch lace, and prosthesis friendly pockets for removable pads. Don’t worry about complicated sizing, just shop your top and step into something more comfortable. For a matching set that sizzles, pick up Rhonda’s bestselling “Pin-Up Panty.” This better-than-a-boy-short style panty features a peek-a-boo lace front panel and booty lifting back that provides coverage and smoothing support with a side of sexy.
From her beginnings as a beauty queen, model, actress, and comedian, to her success as an entrepreneur who turned her love story into a business, Rhonda Shear continues to bring love and humor to millions of viewers each year. She prides herself on designing styles that fit and flatter in a broad range of sizes by really listening to what women need. Her line is known for its inclusivity and above all, comfort. Each style goes through rigorous testing, fitting, and design updates to ensure the highest quality yarns, fabrics, dyes, laces, and trims will give customers the confidence and support every woman deserves. In addition to revisiting her acting background with appearances in upcoming films and shows, Rhonda has also continued to expand her business into new areas with the addition of a state-of-the-art production studio and a leakproof panty line.
Join Rhonda Shear at Midnight on June 22 for her “Pin-Up” Today’s Special on HSN.
Contact
Creative Crane, LLCContact
Marie Crane
727-480-6407
https://creativecranellc.com
Marie Crane
727-480-6407
https://creativecranellc.com
Categories