Charles McLister Named 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100

Titan CEO today has named Charles “Chuck” McLister, President & CEO of Elwyn, a 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia's top 100 CEOs and C-level executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their organizations employ upwards of 93,000 individuals and generate over $33 billion dollars in annual revenues.