Hedia Bahri-Plaat Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Henderson, NV, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hedia Bahri-Plaat of Henderson, Nevada has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the Transportation and Logistics industries.
About Hedia Bahri-Plaat
Hedia Bahri-Plaat is the President of Targipsum Technologies, a software solutions company serving the transportation and logistics industries, based in Quebec, Canada. Targipsum is a reseller of Omnitracs and Roadnet Supply chain technologies, which enables organizations to reduce costs and improve services with vehicle routing, scheduling, and optimization software that increases their fleets utilization to gain a competitive advantage.
Bahri-Plaat and Targipsum help companies implement the solutions they sell with a professional services approach to ensure customer success. With over 25 years of hard work and experience, she takes on the direct responsibility for all aspects of the business including operations management, consulting, sales, business development, and project management. Bahri-Plaat speaks Arabic, French, English, and Italian.
Hedia specializes in project management and earned a P.M.P. in Project Management from George Washington University in 2004. She also holds numerous certifications. She belongs to the Project Management Institute.
For more information visit: www.targipsum.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
