Durante Equipment Heads Rental Management’s List of Fastest-Growing Equipment Companies
Hollywood, FL, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Durante Equipment, South Florida’s trusted leader in construction and industrial equipment, has been named to Rental Management’s 2023 list of equipment rental market movers. Rental Management’s annual Market Movers List recognizes equipment rental companies for their leadership in enhancing the image of the industry and finding ways to significantly grow revenue.
This prestigious recognition celebrates Durante Equipment's exceptional rental revenue growth from 2020-2022, surpassing all competitors in the Under $10mm Category. Their $7.2mm in rental revenue was an impressive 243% higher than 2020’s $2.1mm.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Market Mover by the American Rental Association. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and perseverance of our outstanding employees who have played a major role in our success,” said President John Durante.
John continued, “Our team's commitment to our core values - Driven to Deliver, with Old School Values, and a Passion to Be the Best - has not only fueled our growth but made us the most respected and fastest growing independent in South Florida. We are proud of this achievement and grateful for the support of our customers, employees, and the American Rental Association.”
The list highlights the top fourteen companies with annual rental revenue of less than $10 million and fourteen companies with annual rental revenue of more than $10 million. See the entire list of 2023 Market Movers here or refer to the June/July issue of Rental Management.
“These resilient companies have come out of the challenges of the past few years with a renewed focus to provide top-notch products and excellent service to their customers. The future is bright for these rental companies, and we celebrate them as they continue to help grow the rental industry,” said Erin Jorgensen, Rental Management.
About Durante Equipment
With over 30 years of experience, Durante Equipment is South Florida’s most trusted construction and industrial equipment supplier. Strategically located in Hollywood, Florida, Durante offers equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service to a wide range of customers within Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. From forklifts, excavators, and boom lifts to excavators, generators, and skid steer loaders, Durante Equipment has everything a general contractor, builder, or homeowner needs to get the job done right. Durante features the newest equipment in South Florida and is an authorized dealer for well-known brands such as Dynapac, LiuGong, Wacker Neuson, and Multiquip. For more information, call 800-910-7368 or visit www.duranteequip.com.
About Rental Management
The Rental Management Media Group includes the award-winning monthly magazine that is the official publication of the American Rental Association, which was founded in 1955 to serve the needs of those in the equipment and event rental industry.
