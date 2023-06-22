Resource Royalty on Pace to Double Prior Year Sales
Dallas, TX, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 20th portfolio, RR XIX. Year-To-Date sales, through June, total $20M.
In 2022, sales reached a record high of $32.9M as the company completed its 13th year in business.
Resource Royalty XIX, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC, consists of 18 non-contiguous properties—spanning 6 counties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. There are 47 producing wells under 9 different operators and a total of 21 filings and permits.
Beth Good, CEO, stated, “Our continued growth is fueled by our success in maintaining excellent relationships with the largest broker-dealers in the 1031 exchange space and continually establishing new ones. We are confident that Resource Royalty will reach $40M+ in sales for 2023.”
For more information about Resource Royalty, please contact Brian Sone, VP of Capital Markets, at bsone@resourceroyaltyllc.com.
