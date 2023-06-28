Italian Author Angela De Leo Receives Gjenima Prize for Literature

Celebrated Italian author Angela De Leo was awarded the esteemed 2023 Gjenima Prize for Literature in dual ceremonies in Rome and her hometown, Bitonto. Recognized for her six-decade influence on Italian literature, De Leo's extensive body of work includes acclaimed novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. Beyond her personal accomplishments, she has played a crucial role in promoting literary culture as an editor, publisher, and advocate for other writers.