Adrienne Hampton Celebrated as a Lifetime Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Bronx, NY, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adrienne Hampton of Bronx, New York, has been celebrated as a Lifetime Member by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of IT marketing, and entertainment.
About Adrienne Hampton
Adrienne Hampton is the founder for Onpassive, an IT company solely focused on building a total business solution. The organization aims to bring innovation, deliver value, and maximize business potential with less effort and more impact. ONPASSIVE offers expert business solutions by augmenting human intelligence with artificial intelligence.
One of ONPASSIVE’s most powerful products is O-Connect, a video conferencing software that provides a seamless virtual connect experience with multiple advantages. Equipped with a highly-detailed dashboard, users can track their usage attendance and utilize the meeting chat options to improve engagement in every connection. The product features unmatched technology with a platform that is AI-enabled. O-Connect capabilities include presentation videos, screen sharing, surveys, call to actions, attendee invites, speech to text, auto language translation, attractive chat emojis, event scheduling, direct link to YouTube, and integrated external UR.
The company will soon be launching a new product, OTRACKER, an AI-powered disruptive tracking and analytics service. For more information, or to sign up for free, visit https://tinyurl.com/3fbd2bp9 or Onpassive Ecosystem or call 347-849-2181.
In addition to her work at Onpassive, Hampton is also a small investor, an entrepreneur and was an actress and former model. She is best known for her work in the movie, “Celebrity” and her appearances on TV Land, Maury Povich, Judge Judy, TV One, and many others.
Born July 13, 1967, Adrienne obtained an A.A. in Business from Contra Costa College in 1989. She is affiliated with GoFounders.net. In her spare time, Adrienne enjoys fitness, travel and singing.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Adrienne Hampton
Adrienne Hampton is the founder for Onpassive, an IT company solely focused on building a total business solution. The organization aims to bring innovation, deliver value, and maximize business potential with less effort and more impact. ONPASSIVE offers expert business solutions by augmenting human intelligence with artificial intelligence.
One of ONPASSIVE’s most powerful products is O-Connect, a video conferencing software that provides a seamless virtual connect experience with multiple advantages. Equipped with a highly-detailed dashboard, users can track their usage attendance and utilize the meeting chat options to improve engagement in every connection. The product features unmatched technology with a platform that is AI-enabled. O-Connect capabilities include presentation videos, screen sharing, surveys, call to actions, attendee invites, speech to text, auto language translation, attractive chat emojis, event scheduling, direct link to YouTube, and integrated external UR.
The company will soon be launching a new product, OTRACKER, an AI-powered disruptive tracking and analytics service. For more information, or to sign up for free, visit https://tinyurl.com/3fbd2bp9 or Onpassive Ecosystem or call 347-849-2181.
In addition to her work at Onpassive, Hampton is also a small investor, an entrepreneur and was an actress and former model. She is best known for her work in the movie, “Celebrity” and her appearances on TV Land, Maury Povich, Judge Judy, TV One, and many others.
Born July 13, 1967, Adrienne obtained an A.A. in Business from Contra Costa College in 1989. She is affiliated with GoFounders.net. In her spare time, Adrienne enjoys fitness, travel and singing.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories