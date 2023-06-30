New Management for Local Self Storage Facility in Brighton, Colorado
Brighton, CO, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of MyPlace Self Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Brighton. The facility is located at 180 Bromley Business Parkway, Brighton, CO 80603. This facility is comprised of 742 units totaling 108,284 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure non-climate and parking unit options to the local communities of Lochbuie, Brighton, and Commerce.
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of 3/1/2023.
If you would like to speak to their friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 180 Bromley Business Parkway, Brighton, CO 80603, contact our office at 303-536-7001, or visit online at myplacebrighton.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
