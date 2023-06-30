New Management for Local Self Storage Facility in Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, GA, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local self storage facility, Atlanta's Best Storage, previously managed by and named CubeSmart, has new professional self-storage management. The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of 3/1/2023.
The facility is located at 2393 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest Atlanta, GA 30315. This facility is comprised of 294 units totaling 26,187 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate-controlled options to the local communities of Hapeville, East Point, and Atlanta.
If you would like to speak to their friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 2393 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest Atlanta, GA 30315, contact our office at (470) 407-9502, or visit online at atlantasbeststorage.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 150 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
